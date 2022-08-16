ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goal for Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen: 'Being a sponge'

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue’s No. 1 quarterback is set with Aidan O’Connell.

But who’s No. 2? And could that be a spot freshman Brady Allen challenges to secure at some point this season? As long as O’Connell stays healthy, the backup won’t matter, and Allen will use this season as a redshirt year as expected.

The quarterback pecking order, based on the first eight open practices, would be O’Connell, Austin Burton, Michael Alaimo and Allen, Indiana’s Mr. Football in 2021.

The 6-foot-6 Allen, whose mechanics and throwing motion are similar to Peyton Manning, will continue in the mix to compete for the No. 2 spot. He could play in four games and still retain his redshirt season, an opportunity to truly gauge his progress.

And based on the last two weeks, Allen has made significant strides since spring practice when everything was moving fast, and his head was swimming with an overload of information.

“I remember when I was at UCLA and I came in early and it’s hard to learn,” Burton said. “This offense is tough. I think he’s done a great job in the spring and getting to fall camp. He’s learned a whole lot more it looks like and he’s doing a great job.”

Allen called the first practices of spring “rough” but the current workouts are “more smooth.” He understands the offense after spending an offseason in the playbook but also executing those routes and schemes on the practice field throwing to receivers.

The reason Allen enrolled early was to experience those early snaps and accelerate the learning curve.

“I’m able to say I feel a big difference from the spring,” he said. “I understand the offense more, dropping back and being confident knowing where I’m going. I felt myself being a lot more relaxed and having the confidence and understanding things better. I still have a long way to go.”

Allen has time on his side.

Since he’s not expected to play this season, the graduate of Gibson Southern will absorb as much gameday knowledge as possible from O’Connell and the other quarterbacks. He’ll listen intently to conversations on the sidelines between O’Connell and the receivers and pick up bits of information.

Allen will pay close attention in the film room when quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm dissects every play from the previous game and practice.

“I think it's just getting comfortable, understanding where we want to go with the football and understanding the offense and the operation of everything,” Brian Brohm said. “That first time through, it's always tough in this offense because there's a lot of volume. You can see he's a little bit more comfortable out there.”

Out there right now is on the practice field, but out there will likely have a different meaning in 2023 after O’Connell and Burton leave the program and Alaimo and Allen remain to battle for the starting spot.

For now, that’s down the road and not on Allen’s radar right now.

“The biggest thing for me is being a sponge and just trying to learn as much as possible,” Allen said. “Doing what I can control and handling what I need to. If it comes a time where I get my chance I’ll be ready.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

