ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Brazil’s presidential campaign kicks off amid violence fears

By MAURICIO SAVARESE, DIANE JEANTET
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4P7P_0hJHTW3N00
1 of 14

JUIZ DE FORA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s presidential election campaign officially began Tuesday with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading all polls against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro amid growing concern of political violence and threats to democracy.

Da Silva, whose two-term presidency ran from 2003 to 2010, has already taken to wearing a bulletproof vest for public appearances. He was scheduled to speak at an engine factory Tuesday morning, but federal police officers asked him to cancel the event due to security concerns, according to his campaign. Instead, the leftist launched his seventh bid for the presidency at a Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, a manufacturing city outside Sao Paulo where he rose to fame as a union leader in the 1970s.

Bolsonaro revisited the spot in the city of Juiz de Fora where he was stabbed by a mentally ill man on the campaign trail in 2018. He arrived on a motorcycle surrounded by security guards and wearing a bulletproof vest, unlike in 2018 when he plunged unprotected into the thronging crowd.

Creomar de Souza, founder of political risk consultancy Dharma Politics, told The Associated Press that da Silva’s visit to an auto plant is typical of Brazilian symbolism, evoking nostalgia of his first presidential run in 1989 and hinting at his legacy. De Souza added that he expects candidates to attack one another more than present plans for voters.

“I want this election to end as soon as possible with Lula winning it, so there’s less risk of violence and more talk about the future,” Vanderlei Cláudio, a metalworker, said at the event.

Bolsonaro’s return to the site of his stabbing is an attempt to invoke the same outsider profile that enabled the seven-term lawmaker to cruise to victory in 2018, said Maurício Santoro, a political science professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

“For Bolsonaro, this is the image of himself as a rebel, anti-system candidate, and the attack on his life is central to that narrative,” said Santoro. “For him and his supporters, the man who stabbed him was not a ‘lone wolf’, but part of a conspiracy of the political elite against Bolsonaro.”

The race in Latin America’s largest democracy is a clash of titans, with all other candidates lagging far behind. Both have been publicly rallying supporters for months, although they hadn’t been permitted by the electoral authority to ask for votes nor air ads. So far, no debates between da Silva and Bolsonaro have been scheduled.

“It’s impossible not to be moved, returning to this city,” Bolsonaro told the crowd in Juiz de Fora, where people were patted down before being allowed past metal barriers to approach the president’s stage. “The memory that I carry with me is of a rebirth. My life was spared by our creator.”

After his speech, Bolsonaro made a speedy exit standing on the bed of a truck, waving to the crowd while tightly encircled by security personnel.

Despite the 2018 attempt on Bolsonaro’s life, recent events have caused greater concern his supporters could engage in attacks. Bolsonaro backers surrounded da Silva’s car to hurl verbal abuse earlier this year, and in July one of them killed a local official of da Silva’s Workers’ Party in the city of Foz de Iguaçu.

Da Silva’s supporters have also been targeted. At a rally in June, a drone sprayed a crowd with a fetid liquid, and at another last month a man detonated a homemade explosive containing feces. The assailants in both cases were Bolsonaro supporters, according to social media posts reviewed by AP.

“Lula cancelled his first event due to security risks, and that kind of thing has taken over all camps. I don’t think Bolsonaro runs the same risk, but he was stabbed last time,” said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo. “These terrible events are now part of Brazil’s elections, and that matters.”

Bolsonaro is a staunch pro-gun advocate and has loosened restrictions, enabling his supporters to stock up on firearms and munitions. At the launch of his candidacy on July 24, he asked supporters to swear they would give their lives for freedom, and has repeatedly characterized the race as a battle of good versus evil. His wife, Michelle, said at that same event that the presidential palace had been consecrated to demons before her husband assumed office.

In Sao Bernardo do Campo, da Silva rattled off the Bolsonaro administration’s failings during the COVID-19 pandemic — which a Senate investigation found contributed to the world’s second-highest death toll — then said, “If there’s anyone possessed by the devil, it’s that Bolsonaro.”

Bolsonaro’s supporters frequently cite da Silva’s 580 days of imprisonment after he was found guilty of corruption and money laundering. Those convictions ejected da Silva from the 2018 race and cleared the way for Bolsonaro. They were first annulled on procedural grounds by the Supreme Court, which later ruled the judge had been biased and colluded with prosecutors.

Trailing in the polls, Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has sowed concern that he could reject results if he loses the October vote. The far-right leader has raised unfounded doubts about the nation’s electronic voting system in use since 1996, notably in a meeting he called with foreign diplomats. His insistence elicited a reaction last week from hundreds of companies and over a million Brazilians who signed a pair of letters demanding the nation’s democratic institutions be respected.

When Bolsonaro’s candidacy was confirmed, he called on supporters to flood the streets for Sept. 7 independence day celebrations. On that date last year, he declared before tens of thousands of supporters that only God can remove him from power. Analysts have repeatedly expressed concern he is setting the stage to follow the lead of former U.S. President Donald Trump and attempt to cling to power.

Human Rights Watch said Monday that the campaign “is likely to be a critical test for democracy and the rule of law in the country and in Latin America.”

“Candidates should condemn political violence and call on their supporters to respect the right of Brazilians to peacefully elect their representatives and to run for office without fear,” it said.

In the evening, da Silva and Bolsonaro met in the capital city of Brasilia at the innauguration of the new president of Brazil’s electoral court, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. He will oversee October’s vote, and also chairs a probe into false news that has hit many allies of the president.

Moraes is also a staunch supporter of the country’s electronic voting system.

“We are the only democracy in the world that tallies and presents election results on the same day, with agility, security, competence, transparency. That’s a cause for national pride,” Moraes said before several applauding candidates and authorities. Bolsonaro, instead, stood still. ___ Savarese reported from Sao Bernardo do Campo. Associated Press writer David Biller in Rio de Janeiro contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler, tries to take phone

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro briefly grappled with a heckler and tried to snatch his phone on Thursday, underscoring possible challenges for the sometimes quick-tempered leader to stay disciplined on the campaign trail. As Bolsonaro spoke to supporters outside his residence in the capital city...
POLITICS
AFP

Lula keeps big lead over Bolsonaro in new Brazil presidential poll

A new poll ahead of Brazil's presidential election in October shows former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintaining a significant lead over Jair Bolsonaro, but the right-wing incumbent is gaining ground. If the election does advance to a second round, on October 30, the poll shows Lula beating Bolsonaro with 54 percent of the vote.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Body of Angolan Ex-President Arrives in Luanda Amid Tense Election Campaign

LUANDA, (Reuters) -The body of Angola's former President José Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July, arrived in the Angolan capital Luanda on Saturday evening, casting a new element into a tense election campaign. "The remains of José Eduardo dos Santos have arrived in Angola after a...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Carlos Melo
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Vice

A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy

Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes

Violence against illegal miners in South Africa spread Friday despite calls for restraint from the country's president, following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week.Miners' camps were torched and roads around the townships of Munsieville and Bekkersdal outside the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, were barricaded with rocks and burning tires as residents protested against the presence of illegal miners. Many of the miners are migrants from other African countries, and the violence has raised concerns over xenophobia.Police said eight women were raped on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Juiz De Fora#Dharma Politics#Brazilian
nationalinterest.org

China Declares Afghanistan Withdrawal ‘Failure’ of U.S. Hegemony

“The path to democracy varies from country to country, and will not work if it is imposed from the outside,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin claimed on Monday that the fall of the U.S.-backed government of Afghanistan one year ago—and the subsequent haphazard U.S. evacuation from Kabul’s airport, which concluded with the departure of the final U.S. soldier on August 31—represented an era-defining failure for American hegemony and its foreign democracy promotion project, but insisted that policymakers in Washington had not learned from it.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Brazil
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
MIDDLE EAST
Vice

Is China Replacing the US in Afghanistan? A Reality Check.

Before the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last August, Chinese businessman Sun Fei made a comfortable living in the country importing and selling electrical appliances and goods from neighboring China and Pakistan—teapots, space heaters, solar panels. But just weeks after the Taliban returned to power, his sales slowed to a...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Nicaragua's presidential couple in insatiable bid for power, experts say

First they jailed their opponents, now they've set their sights on the Catholic Church: Nicaragua's first couple -- President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo -- are in a bid for absolute control over the lives of citizens, experts say. And now, the Catholic Church has become the last bastion of resistance and rebellion against the government, riling the presidential couple.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Malaysia's Mahathir says US seeking to provoke war in Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday accused the U.S. of trying to provoke a war in Taiwan, and in a wide-ranging interview also said he expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party to hold general elections in the coming months. Mahathir, a two-time prime minister long known as a critic of the West and its geopolitics, warned that the U.S. was antagonizing China through recent visits to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. China considers the self-ruled island democracy part of its territory and regards such visits as meddling in its affairs. “China has allowed Taiwan to remain by itself. No problem. They didn’t invade. If they wanted to invade, they could have invaded. They didn’t. But America is provoking (them) so that there can be a war, so that the Chinese will make the mistake of trying to occupy Taiwan,” the 97-year-old Mahathir said. “Then there is an excuse ... for the U.S. to help Taiwan, even fight against China and sell a lot of arms to Taiwan,” he added.
POLITICS
The Independent

Timeline of events in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

The Taliban's capture of Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021 brought the hardline movement back into power in Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were toppled by the U.S. invasion following the 9/11 attacks. The year since has been disastrous for the country. After the world cut off funding, Afghanistan’s already ramshackle economy collapsed almost overnight, sending nearly the entire population into poverty and leaving millions unable to feed themselves. No country has yet recognized Taliban rule. After initially signaling they would be more moderate than in their previous time in power, the Taliban turned to a hard line, crushing women’s...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy