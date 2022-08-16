Read full article on original website
Ohio Overdose Awareness Day Toolkit
On Wednesday, August 31, our state will recognize Ohio Overdose Awareness Day with a goal of remembering loved ones lost to the epidemic, raising awareness, and supporting communities in the fight against drug addiction. As a way to help the state and local communities promote Ohio Overdose Awareness Day, RecoveryOhio, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services have partnered together to create this Ohio Overdose Awareness Day Toolkit with the theme "Everyone Knows Someone. Overdoses Impact Us All."
Governor DeWine Announces School Safety Grant Program Accepting Applications
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the State is now accepting applications for $53 million in grant funding for schools as part of his $100 million Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC), in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center, is...
