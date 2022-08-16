Local News Briefs

New doctor joins Genesis

ZANESVILLE − Dr. Kinan Kassar recently joined Genesis Heart and Vascular Group, specializing in interventional cardiology.

Kassar earned his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Damascus in Damascus, Syria. He then completed an internal medicine residency, a cardiology fellowship and a combined interventional cardiology and structural cardiology fellowship at West Penn Alleghany Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

His office is on the first floor of the Genesis Heart and Vascular Institute, 955 Bethesda Drive. New patients are being accepted. Call 740-454-0804 for an appointment.

Pickin' in Pavilion upcoming

NEW CONCORD − Pickin' in the Pavilion will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Rix Mills Presbyterian Church, 2770 Rix Mills Road. Food by a 4-H Club will be served at 6 p.m.

Performing is Branich, Gable and Lee and storyteller Bob Welch. Bring a chair. Call 740-674-4888 or 740-607-7849 for more information.

