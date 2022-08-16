Fire near Lakehead grows to 2 acres; McKinney Fire still 95% contained

A new fire called the Ranch Fire started early Tuesday morning near Lakehead, according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

The fire has grown to 2 acres, officials said.

A hose lay and hand line are surrounding the fire and numerous fire personnel are at the scene, officials said.

In other North State fires:

McKinney Fire

The McKinney Fire in western Siskiyou County did not grow Monday. The blaze remained at 60,392 acres and was still 95% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters on Tuesday were going to repair damage from fighting the fire and minimize potential soil erosion. Crews will work on minimizing damage from hand and dozer fire lines, and staging areas. They'll also retrieve fire hoses and remove other fire-fighting equipment in the forest.

Six Rivers Lightning Complex

The complex grew by 780 acres from Monday night into Tuesday morning. The size was 20,052 acres with 19% containment.

Fire officials warn that fire behavior was expected to increase Tuesday due to the drier landscape and warmer temperatures.

Monday's elevated fire behavior occurred within the containment lines, officials said.

As of Monday, there were two remaining fires in the complex — the Campbell and Ammon fires — down from the initial 12 that started Aug. 5 after a lightning storm moved across the forest in Trinity and Humboldt counties.

