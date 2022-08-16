ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

kptv.com

One person dead after crash in Yamhill Co.

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a “serous motor vehicle crash” Saturday on Northeast Albertsons Road, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Northeast Albertsons Road is closed between Northeast Dopp Road and Northeast Chehalem Way.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

WSP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into 2 vehicles on SR-14

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening following a crash involving two other vehicles on State Route 14 in Vancouver. The crash happened at about 5:43 p.m. on SR-14 near 164th Avenue. Washington State Patrol said a Yamaha YZF-R6 was eastbound, driving between two lanes when a Toyota Tacoma switched lanes and was struck by the motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck a Mazda 3, then came to rest on the left shoulder.
VANCOUVER, WA
kezi.com

Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
EUGENE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Unexplained crash kills two people west of Antelope

Salem man, 23, and Newberg woman, 24, found dead in stolen car in Wasco CountyA Wasco County landowner found a vehicle crashed on his property with a deceased driver an passenger inside. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott of Newberg was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it...
ANTELOPE, OR
KATU.com

Two 17-year-olds arrested after driver flees, crashes in NE Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police detained two teenage boys after they tried to drive away from officers and crashed in Northeast Portland, a Portland Police spokesperson said. According to Portland Police, officers saw a suspicious vehicle with several people inside, saying one of the occupants had a gun. When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Vancouver Man Dies In Roll-over Crash, Speeding Suspected

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tragedy hit a Vancouver family on Tuesday night when a man died in a crash. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Cody Allen was likely speeding when he hit a utility pole, rolled over and hit a house on Northeast 99th Street near 25th Avenue just after 5:15pm.
VANCOUVER, WA
oregontoday.net

Triple Fatal, Hwy. 101, Lincoln Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 10:40 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 101 near milepost 122. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated by, Matthew Phillips, age (31), of Otis, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Freightliner Dump Truck operated by, Claude Segerson, age (69), of Otis. The Chevrolet S-10 Blazer came to rest in the northbound lane and the Freightliner Dump Truck left the roadway and went down an embankment. Phillips and his passenger, Christopher Padilla, age (30), of Otis, as well as Segerson were all pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. US 101 was closed for about six (6) hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department, Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire and OSP/LCSO Chaplains.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify 3 dead in fatal crash on Oregon coast

Oregon State Police have identified the three victims of Monday’s fatal crash on U.S. 101 south of Lincoln City. The driver and passenger of a Chevrolet Blazer, 31-year-old Matthew Phillips and 30-year-old Christopher Padilla of Otis, were heading southbound when Phillips’ SUV crossed the center line and collided with a Freightliner dump truck driven by Claude Segerson, 69 and also from Otis. All three died at the scene near Gleneden Beach.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kptv.com

1 dead after Marion County truck crash

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies say one is dead in northern Marion County after two trucks collided on Tuesday morning. The MCSO says emergency responders were dispatched just after 6:45 a.m. to the crash on Ehlen Road NE, east of Butteville Road NE near Donald, Oregon after a white 1999 Ford F-150, and a gray 2017 Ford F-350 had collided.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
PORTLAND, OR

