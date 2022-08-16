Narrow vote upholds funds for Duncan Plaza restrooms, upgrades at 'Getz Building'

MASSILLON – A new restroom facility near Duncan Plaza is back on the table for the city's Court Services Building.

City Council voted 5-4 Monday night to defeat a proposal aimed at defunding a 2021 ordinance that dedicated $250,000 to upgrade the building, 54 City Hall St. SE, also known as the "Getz Building," making it handicap accessible.

Councilman Ed Lewis, R-at large, said the citizens of Massillon deserve adequate restrooms for Duncan Plaza, rather than the temporary, mobile facilities provided per event.

Judge Elum's building upgrades approvedTesty exchanges during a special meeting of Massillon City Council did lead to some resolution related to Getz Building

"To me, this is a last-ditch effort by some to kill an already approved project," Lewis said prior to the vote.

The building is adjacent to the plaza and Massillon Government & Justice Center. It's formerly the city's police dispatching center.

Councilmen Jim Thieret, R-Ward 2, and Jamie Slutz, R-at large, were sponsors of the proposal voted down Monday.

The Duncan Plaza $1.394 million renovation project competed in spring 2021 should have included restrooms, Thieret argued, adding that going forward with an overhaul of the Getz Building would be "foolish and destructive."

Councilman Ted Herncane, D-at large, who was against the restroom effort, said much of the pitch to move forward with the project seemed deceptive.

"The (handicap accessible) argument has been used as a mask to spend $250,000 on restrooms to be used (a few) times a year," he said.

Most Massillon residents speak Monday in favor of plaza restrooms

About a dozen people spoke at Monday's council meeting, a majority of them favoring the restroom project for Duncan Plaza. Comments from the public took up the first 30 minutes of the meeting. Council debated the issue later for nearly another half-hour.

"This will be (restroom) access for everyone. I think it's the right thing to do for our residents and guests," said Gary Miller.

Hannah Burnworth, a mother of a special needs son, said improving the restroom situation would help individuals with disabilities get out in public.

"Your thoughts and consideration (on the issue) are appreciated," she told City Council.

Since last year, the city has been providing mobile restroom units for public events held on Duncan Plaza. Attendees also are able to utilize the restroom inside Police Department lobby.

Jason Hout said the plaza should have adequate restrooms for public use. But does the city really need to spend $250,000?

"I think most of our (city) public restrooms are closed due to vandalism," said Hout, who spoke against the project.

The bulk of the $250,000 upgrade effort is to provide handicapped-accessible restrooms in the back, garage section of the Getz Building. Federal Community Development Block Grant dollars via COVID-19 relief were appropriated in early 2021. About $40,000 has already been spent for design and engineering.

Earlier this summer, City Council appropriated more than $48,000 of improvements to the facility, as ordered by Municipal Judge Edward Elum. The work included electrical service, new ceiling panels and wall and floor renovations.

Elum and Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry have been at odds on how building improvements should be handled.

About the 'Getz Building' in Massillon

The 2,960-square-foot Court Services Building serves as an emergency location for Massillon Municipal Court, as well as a hub for a main city computer server. It was built in 1967.

The building was named for Ivan A. Getz, a longtime city electrician.

The single-story, brick building is also used as a community room for local government agencies, including probate and municipal court and emergency management meetings.

It acts as a meeting spot for local organizations, such as the Massillon Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, a satellite Stark County Public Defender’s Office, Adult Probation & Parole Office and Veterans Service Commission.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE