Meerkats born at safari park for first time in almost a decade

Three adorable baby meerkats have been born at a British safari park for the first time in almost a decade.

The tiny triplets, which were the same size as a toy matchbox car, were born last month.

Keepers at West Midlands Safari Park only realized they had new arrivals when they heard faint squeaking coming from the adults’ nesting box.

The meerkats are the first to be born at the park for nine years.

Proud parents Heather and Monty are being helped to raise their offspring by another female meerkat called Peony.

Head of Wildlife Angela Potter, said: “We are all really pleased with the birth of these three meerkat pups, the first we have had here since 2013.

“It is a really good news story for dad, Monty, who is quite an old boy at 13 years of age.

“He has been part of a bachelor group for all of his life, but with the introduction of the two new females who joined the collection earlier this year from Woburn Safari Park , we were able to give him the chance to become a first-time dad.

“He has taken to the new role very successfully and it is great to see him interacting and looking after his new family.

The pups at two-weeks old, now more mobile, with eyes open.

“Heather is doing a fantastic job, but her close friend Peony is also very attentive and helping to care for the pups.

“This cooperative approach to rearing the young is a hugely successful strategy for meerkats in the wild, to ensure the survival of the little ones in a harsh desert environment.”

Baby meerkats only weigh around 25 grams when they are born. Now at 20 days old, the meerkats have opened their eyes and can hear sounds.

They will receive a health check in the next few weeks where vets will also determine their sexes.

Following this, keepers will choose names for the pups, beginning with K, as all babies born at the Park during 2022, will have names starting with this letter.

