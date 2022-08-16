Freeport man killed after colliding head-on with pickup on U.S. 90; two others injured

ARGYLE — A 26-year-old Freeport man was killed and two others were seriously injured following a head-on collision on U.S. 90 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 4:17 p.m. just west of County Road 10A in Argyle, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Police K-9 killed in crash:Niceville police K-9 killed, officer hospitalized after truck overturns on SR 85

Okaloosa County school bus crash:Okaloosa County school bus sideswipes car near Crestview; no students injured

The 26-year-old was traveling east in a Honda Accord when he reportedly veered into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup, a 66-year-old Crestview man, and a passenger, a 43-year-old Crestview man, were taken to an area hospital.

U.S. 90 was shut down for about four hours while first responders cleared the scene.