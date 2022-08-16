Read full article on original website
BC Football Highlights Athleticism in Final Scrimmage
Saturday morning on Bob Green field at Montana Tech, the athletes of Butte Central showed that the Maroon Football team will once again be a contender for the Class A football title. With eight starters back on both sides of the ball, the Maroon’s bring back a ton of experience....
Miners Hart, Leary, Lee sign to play baseball in Oregon
From left, Eric Hart, Kenley Leary, Aidan Lee and Jim LeProwse pose for photos after the three players signed to play at Umpqua Community College Saturday evening at 3 Legends Stadium. Three Butte Miners are getting the band back together. In Oregon. Shortly before a ceremony honoring the Montana Class...
A ‘dream come true,’ Gurnsey commits to Griz
Butte High receiver Cameron Gurnsey picks up yardage after a short pass in Butte High's Sept. 3, 2021 win over Great Falls High at Naranche Stadium. (Butte Sports file photo) Cameron Gurnsey is not going to be wearing No. 21 like his father did at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Butte High...
Advantage Butte nets volleyball save report
A lot of teamwork in Butte allowed for the annual Montana Tech Big Sky Challenge college volleyball tournament to return this weekend in its annual commitment. The tournament field was expanded last year with planned continued usage of the Butte Civic Center for a venue, Matt Stepan, Montana Tech athletic director, and Bill Melvin, Civic Center manager, related to Tuesday’s August meeting of Advantage Butte held in the Butte Plaza Inn.
Copper King Clash Mountain Bike Race
BUTTE – The Montana National Interscholastic Cycling Association is hosting a sanctioned mountain biking race for Montana students on Saturday, Aug. 20th. The race will begin at the Big Butte Open Space Park, just west of the Montana Tech Campus. It’s the first race of the season, and the first-ever to be held at Big Butte.
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. The post Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death appeared first on Local News 8.
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
Two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
