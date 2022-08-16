Gold could hold key to treating this disease

By Gwyn Wright via SWNS

Gold could hold the key to treating inflammatory bowel disease, according to new research.

The debilitating condition, which includes both Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, has no cure - and can prove fatal.

The main treatments for the disease, which is often known as “green cancer”, are drugs such as aminosalicylic acid preparations and corticosteroids, which can cause anemia and intestine problems.

But researchers in China found that tiny gold particles can reduce inflammation in the intestine within just 24 hours.

Earlier studies have shown these tiny gold particles, or nanoclusters, effectively eliminate reactive oxygen species, which are highly reactive nasty chemicals that can damage DNA, RNA and proteins in a cell.

High levels of reactive oxygen species are often found in the intestines of people with inflammatory bowel disease.

The team found administering the gold orally to mice suffering from colitis eliminated reactive oxygen species, boosted antioxidant levels and helped stop inflammatory cytokines from emerging.

There were no obvious side effects.

The team found the gold particles are cheaper, more stable and easier to use than existing treatments.

Their storage was not affected by pH, temperature or their solution medium, and their physiological stability and resistance to acid meant they could target the inflamed part of the intestine.

Study author Fei Wang from The Seventh Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University in China said: “Au25 (gold) nanoclusters offer a promising strategy in the research field of nanomedicine therapy for inflammatory bowel disease..

“We believe this study demonstrates their value as a scientific basis and experimental basis for the clinical treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

"The fact that these nanoclusters can be administered orally means there is no need for invasive procedures.”

The findings were published in the journal Fundamental Research .

