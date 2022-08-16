'My Only Goal Is To Kill More Of You Before I Die' PA Man Threatens FBI After Mar-A-Largo Raid

Adam Bies, also known as Adam Kenneth Campbell, surrounded by his threatening social media posts. Photo Credit: FBI/USDOJ

Following the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-A-Largo, a 46-year-old Pennsylvania man was been arrested for "making threats of violence against FBI personnel," on Friday, August 12, according to a release by the US Department of Justice.

Adam Bies also known as Adam Kenneth Campbell on his profile on Gab with the user name "BlankFocus" began posting violent threats “in the days following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida on August 8, 2022,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday in Pittsburgh federal court.

The self-described “UX design leader, marketing ace, adventure photographer, and storyteller” posted threats such as “Every single piece of shit who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their fucking toilets deserves to die," on August 10.

Later that day, Bies wrote, "HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door.”

But it was the threat posted the following day, “I already know I’m going to die at the hands of these piece of shit child molesting law enforcement scumbags," “My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop” and “If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die," that caught the attention of MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor.

They tipped off the FBI's Threat Operations Section Social Media Exploitation team on August 11, according to the criminal complaint.

Bies has been charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bengel is prosecuting the case.

The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, North Country Violent Offender Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General are investigating the case.

Adam Bies of Mercer, made his initial appearance in federal court in Pittsburgh on Monday, August 15 and remains in custody pending a detention hearing, according to the USDOJ.

Ironically one of threats stated, "I will not spend one second of my life in their custody," as stated in the criminal complaint.

