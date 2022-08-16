3-year-old struck and killed by car at Buddhist temple in East Akron

A 3-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car in a parking lot at the Mon Buddhist Temple in East Akron on Monday afternoon, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Gary Guenther, the office's chief investigator, identified the girl as Htaw Nyan, 3, of Akron.

Guenther said there was a children's event at the temple, located at 1195 Palmetto Ave., and two drivers in cars were stopped next to each other talking in a gravel parking lot.

The girl ran outside and across the parking lot as the vehicles began pulling away from each other around 2:10 p.m. Monday, Guenther said. Htaw ran into the path of a Honda CRV, which struck her, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The police department said the driver of the CRV, a 42-year-old woman, was unaware she struck the child.

The girl was taken to Akron Children's Hospital and pronounced dead in the emergency room. Her autopsy was being performed Tuesday.

Speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors in the incident. The Akron Police Department said the incident remains under investigation, but Guenther said it appears it was an accident.

