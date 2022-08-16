ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

AmeriCorps to provide $6M in funding for programs in Shreveport, across Louisiana

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana have announced $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program

The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025.
Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year. They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages. The new method...
Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community. G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in September. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry. Giles said he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens.
Shreveport non-profit offers gift cards for COVID shots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport non-profit is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots on Saturday. LSU Health Shreveport and Central Trades and Labor Council of Shreveport and Vicinity are partnering together to host a vaccine clinic at the Shreveport West Center on Aug. 20. CTLC will be offering $100 gift cards to the first 50 people who receive their first or second COVID shot or their first booster shot.
Shreveport Sonic locations offer ‘Wag Cups’ for limited time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week. Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.
Amazon fulfillment center delayed; no opening date available

SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction work is still ongoing at the Amazon fulfillment center, but an exact date for its opening is still unknown. Jessica Breaux, representing Amazon Thursday morning during an informal Zoom meeting of the Caddo Commission’s Amazon TIF Committee, said construction is continuing on the exterior shell as well as inside with the material and equipment needed to eventually operate the center.
Bossier bus driver expresses concern over condition of special needs bus

BENTON, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy, including being littered with what he says is animal feces. Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for three years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus.
New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown

A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined

Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Woman bemoans headstone delay for her late mother

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Grief over the loss of loved ones is made is worse by a long delays for headstones. Linda Williams shared her story that's part of a sad, national problem because of supply chain and worker shortage issues. She showed us receipts indicating that she finished paying $490...
