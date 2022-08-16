ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Solange Knowles becomes the first Black woman to compose music for NYC Ballet

Singer and songwriter Solange Knowles can soon add ballet composer to her impressive list of accomplishments. The New York City Ballet announced Monday that Knowles, 36, is composing music for its Fall Fashion Gala, making her the first Black woman to have composed a score for a production. The event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will debut Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City. It will honor actor Sarah Jessica Parker, the ballet’s vice chair.
Popculture

Solange Just Landed a Major Music Project

Solange has proven through her own career that she's more than just Beyoncé's younger sister. The Seat at the Table singer recently announced that she has a major gig with the New York City Ballet. The Grammy-award-winning singer will compose an original score, with music written to accompany an untitled work choreographed by dancer Gianna Reisen. Solange and Reisen's collaboration will debut on Sept. 28 at the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala at New York's Lincoln Center. theGrio reports that members of the City Ballet's orchestra will work Solange's musical collaborators to create a chamber ensemble to perform the score. Solange expressed her excitement in a social media post.
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi, 5, ‘Loves Fashion’, Says Grandma Tina Knowles

Beyonce‘s youngest daughter Rumi Carter, 5, has inherited her stylish superstar mom’s love for fashion, according to her grandmother. “Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes,” Tina Knowles, 68, told Oprah Daily. “We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top that had the same colors. It actually looked really cute. She’s 5. I was impressed.”
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?

Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Variety

Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies

Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
