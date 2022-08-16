Florida Has First Monkeypox Case In Child Under 4

Photo: Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

A child in Martin County is the state's first confirmed case of monkeypox in a child under the age of four.

The nine other pediatric cases in Florida are in the 15 to 19 year old age group.

The Florida Department of Health did not say the exact age of the child who has been diagnosed with the illness, only noting that the patient is somewhere between zero and four.

No details have been given about the child's condition.

Monkeypox can be spread through close contact with someone who is infected, as well as through bedding.