ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Florida Has First Monkeypox Case In Child Under 4

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXXVB_0hJHRdDA00
Photo: Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

A child in Martin County is the state's first confirmed case of monkeypox in a child under the age of four.

The nine other pediatric cases in Florida are in the 15 to 19 year old age group.

The Florida Department of Health did not say the exact age of the child who has been diagnosed with the illness, only noting that the patient is somewhere between zero and four.

No details have been given about the child's condition.

Monkeypox can be spread through close contact with someone who is infected, as well as through bedding.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Martin County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy