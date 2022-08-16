Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville receiving facelift for its marketing to attract more visitors
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville is getting a facelift when it comes to how it markets itself. The city council hired a community branding firm called "North Star." Three people who work for that company have the task to create a new brand image for Oroville. In light...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
krcrtv.com
Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner
ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s efforts to clear homeless camps have been stopped
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Friday that their enforcement of anti-camping ordinances has come to a stop because of formal objections made by the Plaintiff’s Counsel at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). The City of Chico says that they do not want LSNC’s objections...
kubaradio.com
Stand Down Underway this Weekend at New Yuba-Sutter Fairground Location
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Veteran’s Resource Fair, also know in Yuba-Sutter as “Stand Down” is underway this weekend, and at a new location. The event has been moved to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. However, it will still provide much needed services for local veterans. That includes DMV services, along with vision/hearing/dental services, as well as education advice, help with social security, veteran’s benefits and more.
actionnewsnow.com
Downtown shops see business boost as students return
CHICO, Calif. - California's unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in July -- the lowest since the department started tracking it in 1976. Employers added nearly 85,000 non-farm payroll jobs in July. But as Chico State students return to the area, some shops in downtown Chico are trying to staff up.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police doing extra traffic enforcement due to start of school
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department has been conducting extra traffic enforcement due to the return of school. Police say that they have been coordinating with school officials to make the transition back to school more safe for children and drivers.
actionnewsnow.com
Remembering a hero: Family and friends celebrate the life of Joshua Crane
CHICO, Calif. - Family and friends held a memorial service Friday morning to remember the life of Joshua Crane and the impact he made on his community. “I would trade in a minute for him to be back here,” said Carol Crane, the mom of Josh. “I would trade places with him. He had so much to live for.”
actionnewsnow.com
Doctor Sam Mazj named as medical director for Enloe's new cancer center
CHICO, Calif. - The Enloe Medical Center’s new cancer center medical director announced during Friday’s news conference that $10 million has been set aside for the new cancer center. Mazj was one of the three speakers in the news conference who announced this news. Dozens of people attended...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico City Planning Commission upheld its rejection of a proposed hotel project at Highway 32 and Bruce Road. The developers will still have to wait for their appeal hearing on Sept. 6 to get back on track, but people living in Cal Park hope the city council listens to their concerns.
actionnewsnow.com
Second annual Chico SummerFest returns this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico SummerFest returns on Saturday with a food and music festival celebrating All Things Summer. The second annual event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Patrick Ranch off of Midway. It will have food, cold drinks and live music. The event is open to...
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment clear out still on pause
CHICO, Calif. - It's been nearly a month since the City cleared the homeless out of Comanche Creek and some people are wondering which homeless camp is next – and when. Several businesses and people near Windchime Park and the Highway 99 bike path said they have gotten used to seeing homeless encampments around the City. While they hope the areas are eventually cleared and that shelter spaces fill up, people are hoping for more support until then.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte Strong Fund awards grant to nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A $350,000 grant, funded by the Butte Strong Fund, has been awarded to the Hope Crisis Response Network, a nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects in the Camp Fire footprint, according to the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). The Hope Crisis Response Network has completed...
actionnewsnow.com
Avian Influenza identified in 1,500 birds in Butte County, letter says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Public Health Department was informed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) that Avian Influenza was identified in a flock of privately owned birds in Butte County, according to a Facebook post by Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly. Connelly posted a...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters mopping up trailer fire in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit was able to extinguish a trailer fire in Paradise on Thursday morning. Firefighters said the trailer was 50% involved and two engines will remain at the scene to mop up. The fire broke out on the 500 block of Bille Road. No injuries...
krcrtv.com
REBRANDING OROVILLE: city's public image to change in an effort to increase tourism
OROVILLE, Calif. — Tourism in Butte County is bouncing back after the blows of pandemic closures. One of its star attractions, the City of Oroville, is spending thousands of dollars on rebranding in hopes of making this bounce back even stronger. The City of Oroville contracted with North Star...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
actionnewsnow.com
New PG&E remote grid expected to start operations by early 2023
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be building a Standalone Power System, or remote grid, in four new locations, including Paskenta in Tehama County, this year. The Standalone Power System will be using locally sited solar, batteries and back-up generators as a permanent alternative to...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: More heat on the way for now
The sun came out today for most of us in the valley, meaning warmer temperatures than what we saw yesterday for most. Places in the mid valley at one point running about 7 degrees warmer with the sunshine with most of the valley sitting in the low to mid-100s. The good news is the smoke from the 6 Rivers Lightning Complex is blowing in another direction, allowing the air quality to improve today with just a few spots in the mid-valley reaching the moderate level of air quality. We are also seeing less in terms of thunderstorms in the mountains, although the chance is still there, so it will be something we watch as we progress through the evening. Lows tonight looking rather warm. Most places this morning bottomed out around 80. So far I have Redding and Chico reaching the mid to upper 70s depending on the wind direction. If it is a strong enough north wind, temperatures will be warmer.
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
The pair went to Reno for Hot August Nights and intended to return that same night but never did.
