The sun came out today for most of us in the valley, meaning warmer temperatures than what we saw yesterday for most. Places in the mid valley at one point running about 7 degrees warmer with the sunshine with most of the valley sitting in the low to mid-100s. The good news is the smoke from the 6 Rivers Lightning Complex is blowing in another direction, allowing the air quality to improve today with just a few spots in the mid-valley reaching the moderate level of air quality. We are also seeing less in terms of thunderstorms in the mountains, although the chance is still there, so it will be something we watch as we progress through the evening. Lows tonight looking rather warm. Most places this morning bottomed out around 80. So far I have Redding and Chico reaching the mid to upper 70s depending on the wind direction. If it is a strong enough north wind, temperatures will be warmer.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO