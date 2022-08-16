ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Third edition of Josh Allen cereal released over weekend

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has now seen his face hit a hat trick in the form of cereal boxes.

The collectable started to hit the shelves stores this weekend, but according to PLB Sports and Entertainment, the official release was Monday. The cereal continues to carry the name ‘Josh’s Jaqs.’

The item is returning to area Wegman’s grocery stores for the first time since July 2021. It can also be found at PLBSE.com.

Proceeds will again benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital, the home of the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, named for Allen’s late grandmother. The box includes a QR code that can be scanned by smart phones to make direct donations to the hospital.

Check out the latest design below:

