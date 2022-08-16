Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
FDLE Special Agent Dies of Car Crash Injuries in Miami-Dade
Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the passing of Special Agent Jose Perez, who died Saturday from his injuries caused by a major car crash while responding to an incident. FDLE said in a tweet that Perez died in the line of duty after "valiantly fighting for his life for...
NBC Miami
Procession Friday to Move Body of Fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective
The body of a Miami-Dade Police detective who died from injuries suffered in a Monday shooting will be taken to the county’s Medical Examiner’s office on Friday. A police procession and Rendering of Honors will take place for Det. Cesar Echaverry, who died Wednesday from injuries suffered while attempting to stop a robbery suspect. Echaverry’s body will be taken from Jackson Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m.
Viral video of Miami-Dade police stop involving pregnant woman under investigation
MIAMI - A YouTube video involving a Miami-Dade police officer, a driver and his pregnant wife has gone viral. The video, which had almost 137,000 pageviews on Friday evening, starts with a vehicle trying to get to Jackson's West Medical Center's emergency room.It happened on July 28, 2022. The driver is seen getting behind a police cruiser that was stopped at a stop sign, while another cruiser stops next to the first cruiser. Then, when the officer does not move, the driver says he honked his horn at the officer.That is when the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle and...
Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired
MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire
An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder. Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed. Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at...
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
NBC Miami
Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired
A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Click10.com
5 dead after wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway; FHP seeks info on driver
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – 5 people are dead after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue. Officials said a man driving a silver Infiniti was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he...
NBC Miami
Two Arrested, Accused of Voter Fraud in Broward County
Two men are facing voter fraud charges in Broward County for allegedly casting mail-in ballots in the 2020 primary and general elections. Nathaniel Singleton, 71, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to 18 years. He was released from state prison in 2007, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.
Wrong-way crash leaves 5 dead in South Florida
A man driving the wrong way on a busy South Florida highway early Saturday crashed into another car, killing all five women in the other vehicle, authorities said.
WSVN-TV
3 suspects taken into custody after dumping stolen vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an end in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police captured three people who were suspected of bailing from a stolen vehicle. They were handcuffed in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and 72nd Avenue after officers said they dumped the stolen vehicle on the Snapper Creek Expressway.
Click10.com
MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
Boca Raton Man Sentenced To Seven Years In Federal Prison
Matthew Smith To Lockup For Federal Health Care Fraud. Assistant Alisa Catoggio To Spend Five Years In Prison. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Boca Raton residents will spend significant time in federal prison after entering guilty pleas in health care fraud scheme. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
3 Men Arrested For Robbing Woman at Coral Springs Condominium
Police arrested three men who robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Coral Springs condominium, court records show. According to Coral Springs Police, Xavier Deshommes, 18, of 4280 Riverside Dr. in Coral Springs, Jimmy Carry, 20, of Miami Gardens, and Izaiah Bazile, 19, also of Miami Gardens, robbed the female around 1 p.m. Saturday outside a building at 9144 W. Atlantic Blvd., within the Visconti Condominiums complex, according to an arrest affidavit.
NBC Miami
Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions
Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day. The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning...
WSVN-TV
Hit-and-run on Turnpike leaves infant dead, 2 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took the life of an infant on a South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped in a travel lane with its lights off when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.
