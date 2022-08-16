Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Related
27east.com
Annual Box Art Auction Returns To Benefit East End Hospice
Back in 2000, notable artist David Porter, a founding board member of East End Hospice, wanted to create a unique fundraiser for the then-nascent charity by giving local creatives wine boxes or cigar boxes as canvases for their work. The idea was that artists would then donate their finished works to the hospice for inclusion in an auction to raise the money needed to provide care for terminally ill patients on the East End.
27east.com
Recognizing Community Creatives
After a successful inaugural fundraiser supporting local artists and authors last year, a local collective of women art enthusiasts will once again host an annual fundraising outdoor event showcasing about 15 local creative artists and authors from the Sag Harbor area. The 2nd annual “Celebrating Community Creatives” event will be...
27east.com
Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk
East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a measure that will allow towns and villages to lower the...
Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining
Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over 100 baby snapping turtles mowed down to death on LI; advocates push for investigation
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Humane Long Island called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Department of Parks to investigate the deaths of more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings in Sayville. According to a spokesperson, a resident of Meadow Croft Estate found the baby turtles mowed down by Suffolk County […]
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
Suffolk police arrest 7 drivers at Patchogue sobriety checkpoint
Suffolk police arrested seven people Friday night at a sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue.
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of August 18
SPRINGS — Two Clearwater Beach Association signs were spray-painted with the word “Crusty,” according to a report filed with Town Police by a member of the board of directors on... more. WAINSCOTT — A Westwood Road resident reported to Town Police on July 28 that her mint...
IN THIS ARTICLE
greaterlongisland.com
Toast Coffee and Kitchen settles into new farmhouse-style space in Port Jefferson Station
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. After 20 years in Port Jefferson Village, the original Toast Coffeehouse has a new home and new name, Toast Coffee and Kitchen. Terry Scarlatos, who owns...
Brookhaven, Suffolk officials urge limited water use as parts of LI face severe drought
Residents are being urged to voluntarily limit their exterior water supplies in the morning hours.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
27east.com
Wild Goose Lane Chase: New Build Sells For $12.68 Million
A newly built Water Mill estate recently sold for $12.68 million after seeking $13 million. Located south of Montauk Highway at 89 Wild Goose Lane, the 1.4-acre, fully cleared field-view property includes an 11,000-square-foot shingled residence, inclusive of a 3,600-square-foot lower level, plus a pool house. On a cul-de-sac populated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Toast Port Jefferson Closes Doors, Reopening in Port Jeff Station
On Sunday, Toast in Port Jefferson closed its doors for the last time in the village. Opened 20 years ago, Toast has been the go-to breakfast spot for so many visitors and locals, a funky place with great food to match at 242 East Main Street. “It was bittersweet to...
greaterlongisland.com
They built LaLa’s in Bay Shore for them, and everyone else is gonna love it
LaLa’s Lounge in Bay Shore is currently, absolutely the hidden gem of the South Shore dining scene. This is a place, inspired by Fire Island and tucked away near the Bay Shore Marina, where people will meet for a late lunch and then find themselves staying through the night, only to pick up their cars the next morning.
longisland.com
Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
27east.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Southampton
UPDATE: THURSDAY, JULY 18, 11 a.m. The victim has been identified as Rodney E. Brumsey, 57, of Southampton. By 7 p.m. Wednesday night, police reported Moses Lane had reopened. Train... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022...
Massapequa Woman Accused Of Embezzling $4M From Company
A woman has been accused of embezzling $4 million from her New York employer and its clients to pay for, among other things, her wedding, travel, and making payments to a cosmetic surgeon. Long Island resident Carmen Miranda, age 50, of Massapequa, was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing clothes from Lake Grove store
Police say the three women stole clothing from Old Navy.
Comments / 0