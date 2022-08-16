ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

27east.com

Annual Box Art Auction Returns To Benefit East End Hospice

Back in 2000, notable artist David Porter, a founding board member of East End Hospice, wanted to create a unique fundraiser for the then-nascent charity by giving local creatives wine boxes or cigar boxes as canvases for their work. The idea was that artists would then donate their finished works to the hospice for inclusion in an auction to raise the money needed to provide care for terminally ill patients on the East End.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Recognizing Community Creatives

After a successful inaugural fundraiser supporting local artists and authors last year, a local collective of women art enthusiasts will once again host an annual fundraising outdoor event showcasing about 15 local creative artists and authors from the Sag Harbor area. The 2nd annual “Celebrating Community Creatives” event will be...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk

East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a measure that will allow towns and villages to lower the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Robb Report

Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining

Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of August 18

SPRINGS — Two Clearwater Beach Association signs were spray-painted with the word “Crusty,” according to a report filed with Town Police by a member of the board of directors on... more. WAINSCOTT — A Westwood Road resident reported to Town Police on July 28 that her mint...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore

The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
BELLMORE, NY
27east.com

Wild Goose Lane Chase: New Build Sells For $12.68 Million

A newly built Water Mill estate recently sold for $12.68 million after seeking $13 million. Located south of Montauk Highway at 89 Wild Goose Lane, the 1.4-acre, fully cleared field-view property includes an 11,000-square-foot shingled residence, inclusive of a 3,600-square-foot lower level, plus a pool house. On a cul-de-sac populated...
WATER MILL, NY
greaterlongisland.com

They built LaLa’s in Bay Shore for them, and everyone else is gonna love it

LaLa’s Lounge in Bay Shore is currently, absolutely the hidden gem of the South Shore dining scene. This is a place, inspired by Fire Island and tucked away near the Bay Shore Marina, where people will meet for a late lunch and then find themselves staying through the night, only to pick up their cars the next morning.
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Southampton

UPDATE: THURSDAY, JULY 18, 11 a.m. The victim has been identified as Rodney E. Brumsey, 57, of Southampton. By 7 p.m. Wednesday night, police reported Moses Lane had reopened. Train... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges. 
ROOSEVELT, NY

