Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's Disappearance
8-year-old Toya Hill lived in the Lafayette Homes Housing Projects with her mother, Annette Stanley, brother, and sister in Baltimore, Maryland. Toya was a well-behaved, quiet little girl with an excellent school record at City Springs Elementary School.
Anne Heche official cause of death revealed
Anne Heche died of smoke inhalation and the thermal injuries she sustained in her Aug. 5 car crash. The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed sternal fracture due to blunt trauma as a contributing factor to her death, which was ruled accidental. According to the National Institute of Health, sternal fractures result from a person’s chest striking the steering wheel, with a slightly higher prevalence in females drivers. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 and taken off life support on Aug. 15 after matching with an organ donor recipient. “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a...
Florida GOP candidate Luis Miguel was banned on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook after saying he would legalize shooting federal agents 'on sight'
Luis Miguel, a GOP candidate for Florida's House, was banned on several social platforms after calling to legalize shooting FBI, IRS, and ATF agents.
