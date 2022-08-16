First Lady Calls Off Florida Visit After Testing Positive For Covid

After testing positive for COVID-19, the First Lady is canceling a trip to Orlando this week

Jill Biden's spokeswoman says the First Lady developed cold-like symptoms Monday night and a PCR test was positive. Elizabeth Alexander said Dr. Biden will follow CDC guidance and isolate from others for at least five days. Mrs. Biden's symptoms are described as mild.

The First Lady was scheduled to appear at the welcome event for the 2022 Warrior Games at Walt Disney World on Thursday night and speak Friday at Disney's Veterans Institute Summit.

Image courtesy Getty