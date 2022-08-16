Read full article on original website
KWQC
Government Bridge closed Saturday
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will be closed Saturday to all pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Required cleaning will be happening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Rock Island Arsenal’s Facebook page. Signs will be used to warn and direct traffic during the...
KWQC
Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
nbc15.com
Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A horse was left with a minor lesion in Lafayette County when an Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the horse-drawn buggy was traveling on Truman Road in the Town of Kendall when it entered the lane of an oncoming 2013 GMC, causing the SUV to strike the horse.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to an unoccupied house in a west-end neighborhood Thursday night, according to a media release. According to crews, the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and crews remained on the scene to put out all remaining hot spots. The...
Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
ourquadcities.com
Driver ticketed after vehicle strikes house early Saturday
A 26-year-old Davenport woman was ticketed after a vehicle struck a house on the 1500 block of West Locust Street early Saturday. The incident happened about 1:10 a.m., police said. Officers said no one was injured. A crime-scene technician took photos of the damage, which is on the lower part of the structure.
KWQC
Bike path closure starting Monday in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of a bike path in Rock Island will be closed for tree removal starting Monday, according to City officials. According to the city, from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed, weather pending thorough Wednesday. The city asks riders to follow all...
ourquadcities.com
Portion of bike path in Rock Island will close for tree removal
Beginning Monday, the Rock Island portion of the bike path from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed for tree removal on the levee, a news release says. Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and. resumption of normal activity is the end of the day...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested on battery charge in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a man in Rock Falls on Aug 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
KWQC
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.
KWQC
Davenport Fire Department shares safety tips for residence hall safety
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Departmenshares safety tips for college and university students as they head back to school. Some safety tips the fire department wants students to remember are do not burn candles or have other open flames, check the link tap before drying your clothes, know the building’s escape routes, always treat a fire alarm as a true alarm and evacuate, and more.
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence at empty house late Wednesday
A heavy police presence remained for more than an hour late Wednesday on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, while officers searched an abandoned house and the area around it. Police told our Local 4 News crew they responded to “a suspicious call” at an abandoned house. Multiple...
KWQC
Davenport Police Chief Sikorski’s retirement open house occurs Aug. 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport will host a retirement open house for Chief Paul Sikorski. The event takes place on Aug 18, from 2 to 4 p.m in the Davenport Police Department Community Room on 416 N Harrison St, Davenport, IA. All are welcome to celebrate the...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on battery charges
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Kelvin Morgan, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County on charges of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with black hair...
spotonillinois.com
Carroll County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 27
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Man Has Bond Increased After Extent of Victims Injuries are Revealed from Incident on August 6, Turns Himself In
Rock Falls Police say they arrested 60-year-old Scott Hagerman of Rock Falls on the charge of Aggravated Battery. The charge is in relation to an incident that occurred on Saturday August 6. Rock Falls say at that time they responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after a 9-1-1...
ourquadcities.com
Police seek help to find robbery suspect
Sterling Police seek help from the public to find a robbery suspect. At 8:38 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Dollar General Store, 1106 W. 4th St., Sterling, for an armed robbery. A suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun then demanded money from the cashier. No one was...
KWQC
Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration full list of events
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is celebrating its 150th birthday with a week full of events in the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration. Events like a Mayoral Luncheon, historical trolley tours downtown, three-day music and art festival, and more will be held throughout the week. The City of...
rigov.org
Update: Hit and Run Investigation
On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 5:32 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue where a juvenile was struck and seriously injured while riding a bicycle. Residential security cameras in the vicinity recorded a dark color late...
