Fulton, IL

KWQC

Government Bridge closed Saturday

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will be closed Saturday to all pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Required cleaning will be happening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Rock Island Arsenal’s Facebook page. Signs will be used to warn and direct traffic during the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to an unoccupied house in a west-end neighborhood Thursday night, according to a media release. According to crews, the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and crews remained on the scene to put out all remaining hot spots. The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
AMBOY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Driver ticketed after vehicle strikes house early Saturday

A 26-year-old Davenport woman was ticketed after a vehicle struck a house on the 1500 block of West Locust Street early Saturday. The incident happened about 1:10 a.m., police said. Officers said no one was injured. A crime-scene technician took photos of the damage, which is on the lower part of the structure.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Bike path closure starting Monday in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of a bike path in Rock Island will be closed for tree removal starting Monday, according to City officials. According to the city, from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed, weather pending thorough Wednesday. The city asks riders to follow all...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Portion of bike path in Rock Island will close for tree removal

Beginning Monday, the Rock Island portion of the bike path from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed for tree removal on the levee, a news release says. Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and. resumption of normal activity is the end of the day...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: Man arrested on battery charge in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a man in Rock Falls on Aug 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release.
ROCK FALLS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Davenport Fire Department shares safety tips for residence hall safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Departmenshares safety tips for college and university students as they head back to school. Some safety tips the fire department wants students to remember are do not burn candles or have other open flames, check the link tap before drying your clothes, know the building’s escape routes, always treat a fire alarm as a true alarm and evacuate, and more.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at empty house late Wednesday

A heavy police presence remained for more than an hour late Wednesday on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, while officers searched an abandoned house and the area around it. Police told our Local 4 News crew they responded to “a suspicious call” at an abandoned house. Multiple...
spotonillinois.com

Carroll County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 27

Carroll County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 27
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police seek help to find robbery suspect

Sterling Police seek help from the public to find a robbery suspect. At 8:38 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Dollar General Store, 1106 W. 4th St., Sterling, for an armed robbery. A suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun then demanded money from the cashier. No one was...
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration full list of events

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is celebrating its 150th birthday with a week full of events in the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration. Events like a Mayoral Luncheon, historical trolley tours downtown, three-day music and art festival, and more will be held throughout the week. The City of...
MOLINE, IL
rigov.org

Update: Hit and Run Investigation

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 5:32 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue where a juvenile was struck and seriously injured while riding a bicycle. Residential security cameras in the vicinity recorded a dark color late...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

