Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 36-year-old son of Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan has been arrested again. Police arrested Zane Logan around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Records show he had three outstanding warrants tied to a previous arrest. Just days after his father was named police chief in May,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Manhunt underway after woman fatally shot at Chinatown bus stop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop. HPD said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near the corner of Hotel and River Street. According to EMS reports, paramedics responded to a call of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD identifies suspect accused of armed robbery at a Kahaluu convenience store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man suspected of armed robbery at a convenience store in Kahaluu on Thursday. Authorities identified the suspect as 49-year-old Stephen McShane. Police said he is in custody on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest. Officers taped off the perimeter around the Hygienic...
HONOLULU, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Ewa Beach, HI
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KITV.com

Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
HONOLULU, HI
Kidnapping, Police, Hawaii News Now, Violent Crime
hawaiinewsnow.com

Complaints pour in about Honolulu Liquor Commission as critics call for overhaul

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The agency in charge of overseeing liquor sales on Oahu is under fire again, facing more allegations of corruption and discrimination. An amended complaint, filed Monday by LGBTQ business owners, cites civil rights violations by the Honolulu Liquor Commission and the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, along with individual employees.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KITV.com

Three new jewelry scam strategies involve pickpocket techniques

OAHU (KITV)- Honolulu Police have a new warning about jewelry scammers targeting senior citizens. KITV4 has been following stories of people allegedly selling fake jewelry on the street. Some of them are now headed to court. But now other thieves are trying some new tactics. This time around, 3 techniques...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Bicyclist in critical condition after accident in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a truck near Lehua Avenue and Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. The accident happened on Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 7:20 a.m. Police initially closed off two left lanes, eastbound, on Kamehameha Highway and reopened the […]
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

2-car crash snarls traffic on EB H-1 Freeway near Aiea

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A crash on the H-1 Freeway in the Aiea area has shut down three lanes of traffic just ahead of rush hour, Friday afternoon. Reports of the crash went out around 3:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-1 Freeway near the Aiea pedestrian overpass. Two vehicles were involved, with one flipping over, according to Honolulu Police.
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman fighting for her life after brutal domestic abuse case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a brutal case of domestic abuse on Oahu’s Leeward Coast that left a 51-year-old woman fighting for her life. Oscar Kanoa is facing attempted murder charges following the attack. On Leihoku Street on Monday, detectives went door-to-door talking to neighbors, trying to...
HONOLULU, HI

