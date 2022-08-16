Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 36-year-old son of Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan has been arrested again. Police arrested Zane Logan around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Records show he had three outstanding warrants tied to a previous arrest. Just days after his father was named police chief in May,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Manhunt underway after woman fatally shot at Chinatown bus stop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop. HPD said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near the corner of Hotel and River Street. According to EMS reports, paramedics responded to a call of...
Suspect in custody after alleged Kaneohe crime spree
One man is in custody after a series of crimes on the windward side of Oahu. Is started with a car stolen from an auto repair shop.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD identifies suspect accused of armed robbery at a Kahaluu convenience store
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man suspected of armed robbery at a convenience store in Kahaluu on Thursday. Authorities identified the suspect as 49-year-old Stephen McShane. Police said he is in custody on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest. Officers taped off the perimeter around the Hygienic...
KITV.com
Man, 49, in serious condition after stabbing in Waipahu; Honolulu police investigating
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries after an apparent stabbing in the Waipahu area, early Friday morning. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called out to the scene near Waipahu Street and Leoku Street around 3 a.m.
KITV.com
Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
KITV.com
Court documents reveal new details about the brutal attack in Waianae
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted Oscar Kanoa, 43, of Waianae for attempted murder. Kanoa is accused of brutally attacking and critically injuring a 51-year-old woman at her home on Leihoku Street in Waianae. Police said the two had an intimate relationship.
KITV.com
Honolulu teens accused of stealing purse, injuring 60-year-old woman in Kalihi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two teen boys were arrested after allegedly injuring a woman and stealing her purse. The alleged incident happened at a business in the Kalihi area, Monday around 10:15 p.m.
Woman hospitalized in Waianae attempted murder case
The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a man following an alleged assault on Friday night in Waianae.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rodney Medeiros died in August 2019 after suffering a heart attack on Koolau Ranch, the sprawling property owned by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. His family is now suing the Zuckerberg’s company, Pilaa Land, LLC, claiming negligence and wrongful death. Medeiros, 70,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Complaints pour in about Honolulu Liquor Commission as critics call for overhaul
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The agency in charge of overseeing liquor sales on Oahu is under fire again, facing more allegations of corruption and discrimination. An amended complaint, filed Monday by LGBTQ business owners, cites civil rights violations by the Honolulu Liquor Commission and the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, along with individual employees.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD officers suspected in brutality case retain attorneys ahead of anticipated federal charges
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers involved in a suspected case of brutality are anticipating federal charges and have hired criminal defense lawyers. Officer Corey Morgan is facing termination for the incident, which happened in June 2020 in the Kaimuki area. Multiple body camera videos show what happened from various...
KITV.com
Three new jewelry scam strategies involve pickpocket techniques
OAHU (KITV)- Honolulu Police have a new warning about jewelry scammers targeting senior citizens. KITV4 has been following stories of people allegedly selling fake jewelry on the street. Some of them are now headed to court. But now other thieves are trying some new tactics. This time around, 3 techniques...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City makes changes at shooting range after ricochet leaves car window broken
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dangerous ricochet at the Koko Head Shooting Complex ended with a broken car window. Firearms experts believe a high caliber bullet hit a dormant slug and lodged in the northern backstop, causing the ricochet. In the wake of the incident, only 22 L-R caliber ammunition will...
KITV.com
'A game of numbers' | How Craigslist scammers are using identity theft tactics
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The rental in the Craigslist post looks like a deal. Free parking in Waikiki, it advertises. A 1 bedroom condo is listed a half block from the beach at $50 per night.
Abusers face mandatory prison time as part of an effort to break cycle of abuse
Experts say domestic violence doesn't discriminate. "It's something that occurs in greater frequency than anyone would imagine," said Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO.
Bicyclist in critical condition after accident in Pearl City
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a truck near Lehua Avenue and Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. The accident happened on Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 7:20 a.m. Police initially closed off two left lanes, eastbound, on Kamehameha Highway and reopened the […]
KITV.com
2-car crash snarls traffic on EB H-1 Freeway near Aiea
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A crash on the H-1 Freeway in the Aiea area has shut down three lanes of traffic just ahead of rush hour, Friday afternoon. Reports of the crash went out around 3:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-1 Freeway near the Aiea pedestrian overpass. Two vehicles were involved, with one flipping over, according to Honolulu Police.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Attorney General’s Office has arrested a fourth state employee as part of a 16-month investigation into allegations of theft at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport baseyard. Investigators arrested airport engineer Wesley R. Shiroma in March on suspicion of second-degree theft. Shiroma, who could...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman fighting for her life after brutal domestic abuse case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a brutal case of domestic abuse on Oahu’s Leeward Coast that left a 51-year-old woman fighting for her life. Oscar Kanoa is facing attempted murder charges following the attack. On Leihoku Street on Monday, detectives went door-to-door talking to neighbors, trying to...
