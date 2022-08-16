Bourne didn't play in Friday's game. Following an offseason full of hype, Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has had an underwhelming start to his second season in New England. In training camp, the wideout’s mostly recorded no more than a reception per practice in team drills. In the first joint practice with the Panthers, Bourne was sent to the sideline prior to a snap due to an equipment issue – causing Bill Belichick to chew him out – before appearing to throw a punch that escalated a fight. After getting tossed out of Tuesday’s practice for the punch, Bourne was relegated to mostly taking second-team snaps during team drills.

