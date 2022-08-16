Madison zoning inspector retiring, says position needs more trustee support

Madison Township again is looking for a zoning inspector and code enforcement officer. Wayne Liggett announced at the board’s regular meeting Monday night he is retiring effective Aug. 22.

Liggett was hired in September 2019 to replace JasonLuce, who left the position after 7 1/2 months, saying he did not get the support he needed from other public officials to enforce zoning regulations and clean up junk and trash in the township. Liggett expressed similar concerns.

“It is sad that as the zoning officer my hands were tied as to how much I could do because of the lack of funding and things coming up in the township, and also from (Mansfield) Municipal Court taking so long to get cases through court — over a year plus and still waiting,” Liggett said.

Despite the problems, Liggett said he was able to take care of a burned out house that stood in the Roseland neighborhood for 10 years thanks to the help of the Richland County Land Bank and the county Treasurer’s Office.

Liggett also told trustees the township needs to have a vehicle for the zoning inspector, as it did in the past for many years.

“It’s not right to pay the zoning officer over $14 per hour, use their vehicle and pay out of their own pocket for fuel for the township,” he said. “If the (township) general fund is that low, why hasn’t there been a levy put on the ballot to help, like (trustee) Cathy Swank said she’s gonna do?”

Swank previously said she has paperwork ready for a levy, but is waiting for the board to reach a consensus on the type and size of levy to put before voters. Discussions have included a general township levy that could be used for almost any township expense or some type of road department levy that could cover new equipment, personnel and/or more paving.

Liggett said if trustees want Madison Township residents to pass a levy, they need to show what the money will be used for and “how it will be done.” He also said an update of the zoning book is “way past due.”

Overall, Liggett said he enjoyed working with “most” Madison Township residents.

Trustees Jim Houser and Tom Craft made no comment after Liggett’s announcement. Swank was absent.

Houser said he expects the board will hold a special meeting to discuss the procedure for finding a new zoning inspector and code enforcement officer.

Trustees hear update on several fire department issues

Fire Chief Ken Justus reported Medic 71 went to Penn Care in Warren for inspection by a potential buyer, but it was decided to keep the unit after the offer came in at $140,000, which was lower than expected. He said he is researching ways to buy a used ambulance with an “appropriate” box that can be remounted on a new chassis in order to save money.

Justus also said he has applied for a $45,000 grant from the Richland County Foundation to fully equip refurbished Ladder 71, completed an application for a grant from Cleveland State University for hazardous materials training and is looking into a $21,000 grant from the Leary Firefighters Foundation for rapid intervention packs to help downed firefighters.

He also asked trustees to appropriate American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy asphalt for the road department to resurface the front parking lot at the main fire station. Trustees said they will check the cost before making a final decision.

Justus also swore in new firefighters Zachary Wilson and Jody Erickson.

In other business, Houser reported he had a request from Manner Drive residents for a lighting district in the area of Eastview Drive. A public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 for residents in that area who are interested in street lights.

During the public comment period, the manager of the Madison Branch of the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library, Beth Donaldson, announced the main library has a new Memory Bank service that allows anyone to preserve audio and video such as 8 millimeter film, slides, color and black-and-white negatives, and audio cassettes on an SD card. Anyone interested in the service should call the main library to find out more details and reserve a time.