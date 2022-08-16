ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil Township, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen burned in Kittanning house fire

KITTANNING, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Armstrong County Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of North Water Street in Kittanning. Kittanning Fire Department No. 4 Chief Earl Kline said the people living inside the home were all out when their crews arrived. He said a teenage boy had burns to his arms and was taken to UPMC Mercy.
KITTANNING, PA
beavercountyradio.com

The Pickle Jar and a Storage Building Burned to the Ground

Photo above submitted to Beaver County Radio. Other Photos by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 19, 2022 8:35 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone reported Friday morning that the Pickle Jar Antique Shop and a...
ROCHESTER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman whose body was recovered from river near Mon Wharf is identified

Authorities have identified a woman pulled from the Monongahela River near Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Gloria Anderson, 38, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:45 a.m. Pittsburgh police and River Rescue responded to the river near the Mon Wharf for a report of a body in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling.  Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge.  […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police reveal more about Thursday’s downtown Wheeling crash

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police presented new information on Thursday’s double fatal crash at a press conference Friday morning. Lt. Josh Sanders is part of the investigation and identified the victims as a man and woman. He says they were both middle-aged; however their names are not being released at this time. Witnesses at […]
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

