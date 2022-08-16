Read full article on original website
Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County
MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
Local woman dies after head-on collision with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed and another person was injured after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson Adam Brandolph, the crash happened on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township around 4:12 p.m. Friday.
2 people shot in Beaver County; suspect located and police are prepping charges
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspects attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a Black...
Man allegedly drove around Pennsylvania with dead woman in car, leaving her in it for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man allegedly drove around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a dead woman in the car, leaving her in it for a few days. Police told WPXI that a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before she was left in a car outside her house for about two days.
4 people, including firefighters, hurt in massive fire in Beaver County
ROCHESTER, Pa. — Four people, including firefighters, were injured in a massive fire that destroyed two buildings in Beaver County early Thursday. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue in Rochester. Rochester Assistant Fire Chief Mike Mamone said the fire started in...
Teen burned in Kittanning house fire
KITTANNING, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Armstrong County Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of North Water Street in Kittanning. Kittanning Fire Department No. 4 Chief Earl Kline said the people living inside the home were all out when their crews arrived. He said a teenage boy had burns to his arms and was taken to UPMC Mercy.
Parents of 3-month-old who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg arrested
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The parents of a 3 three-month-old child who died under “suspicious circumstances” have been arrested. 31-year-old James May and 23-year-old Shannon McKnight were arrested on Wayne Street in Canton Township at around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said officers found the couple in the rafters...
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
3 people struck by vehicle in Beaver County; woman facing aggravated assault charges
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Three people were struck by a vehicle and a woman is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle after an incident in Beaver County. Police said they were alerted to multiple people hit by a vehicle in the city of Beaver Falls on Third Avenue and 13th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The Pickle Jar and a Storage Building Burned to the Ground
Photo above submitted to Beaver County Radio. Other Photos by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 19, 2022 8:35 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone reported Friday morning that the Pickle Jar Antique Shop and a...
Hit-and-run sends boy to hospital, Sheriff’s Office searching for motorcycle
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Weirton boy is in critical condition after witnesses say a motorcycle struck him and drove off. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office tells 7NEWS there is an active search for the driver in this hit and run on Kings Creek Road. Chief Deputy Todd...
Woman whose body was recovered from river near Mon Wharf is identified
Authorities have identified a woman pulled from the Monongahela River near Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Gloria Anderson, 38, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:45 a.m. Pittsburgh police and River Rescue responded to the river near the Mon Wharf for a report of a body in the...
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County
LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks. “This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said. Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park...
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling. Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. […]
Driver takes off after crashing into tree in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man took off after a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 119 north of Rizzo Road. Police said the 40-year-old man went off the road and crashed into a...
Police reveal more about Thursday’s downtown Wheeling crash
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police presented new information on Thursday’s double fatal crash at a press conference Friday morning. Lt. Josh Sanders is part of the investigation and identified the victims as a man and woman. He says they were both middle-aged; however their names are not being released at this time. Witnesses at […]
Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts
BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on.
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
