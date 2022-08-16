Europe's worsening energy crisis pushes Germany to postpone the closure of its remaining nuclear plants, report says

Germany plans to keep its last three nuclear energy plants open amid Europe's worsening energy crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The plants had been slated to close on December 31, but Russia's natural gas supply cuts opened the door to an extension.

The move would signal a reversal from a long-standing policy to phase out nuclear energy in the country.

Germany is planning to postpone the closure of its final three nuclear power plants amid a worsening energy crisis, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

While the move has yet to be confirmed by government officials as some details remain under consideration, it would mark a pivot away from the nation's longstanding policy goal of phasing out nuclear energy.

The decision awaits approval from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet as well as a vote in parliament, according to the report.

The three plants had been slated to close on December 31, but Russia's natural gas supply cuts opened the door to an extension. In recent months, gas deliveries via Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline have tumbled to just 20% of capacity.

European natural gas prices have soared this year amid the supply cuts while demand has spiked as a record heat wave spurs more energy consumption for cooling. Meanwhile, countries are also scrambling to stockpile gas now to ensure enough supply over the winter.

But some relief could arrive with a new European gas pipeline link from the Iberian Peninsula to France, the Financial Times reported last week. The project could be ready within nine months, Spain's energy minister said, and could boost Spain's gas export capacity by 30%.