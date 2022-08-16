Read full article on original website
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV
Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey...
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
This Doggy Hotel Is Opening a 2nd Location Coming to Middletown NJ!
If you're ever looking for dog boarding when you go on vacation, here's a great option coming to Monmouth County!. According to NJ.com, Hotel for Dogs will be opening its second location this fall! The location at 09 Route 36 in Middletown will be replacing the now-closed Betsy Ross Farm Market building.
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?
Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show Will Glow in Brick NJ Starting in September
Hey Stranger Things fans, you're going to love this. There's a FREE Stranger Things themed Halloween Light Show in Brick Township that kicks off in September and runs through Halloween and you're not going to want to miss it. I stumbled across it on Facebook when I saw that a...
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
This Atlantic City, NJ Coffee Shop Is Run Out Of a Garage And Sounds Absolutely Delicious
There's something about coffee at the beach that just feels right. On Sunday mornings, I love filling my wawa to go mug up with the Folgers that I set to brew the night before. Add a little creamer, no sugar, and then pour in the good stuff!. After that, just...
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Morganville, NJ man pleads guilty to role in massive Jersey Shore drug operation
A Morganville man is the latest to plead guilty to his role in a massive drug operation uncovered by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Jersey Shore and beyond last year. The announcement comes from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office about the latest man to plead guilty stemming from "Operation...
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
Could NJ insurance rates go by car color? This color crashes most
Politics has been described as the art of the possible. Maybe setting car insurance rates should be described that way too. Actuaries sitting around crunching numbers for the likelihood of crashes have led to some very screwy practices by insurance companies. In New Jersey and a lot of other states,...
If You’re Feeling Sarcastic You Can Thank This Carlstadt, NJ Brewery
Did it feel a little more sarcastic around the Garden State yesterday?. New Jersey is known for a lot of things; amazing pizza, beaches, lush greenery, the occasional crazy driver on the Parkway, and of course sarcasm. Before living in New Jersey, I went to college in West Chester Pennsylvania,...
Infant dies after being cared for at Ewing, NJ day care
EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.
