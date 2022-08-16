Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia To Return October 29 In San Diego; Opponent Nearly Finalized
Jaime Munguia is still waiting on a finalized opponent but has a date and location for his next ring adventure. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight titlist will return to the ring October 29 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The full details of the bout remain in progress, other than his fight once again headlining a DAZN telecast from his home region.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision
Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Picks Usyk To Beat Joshua, Ortiz To Best Ruiz In 'Devastating Fashion'
Deontay Wilder is a prime player once again in the heavyweight picture. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will return to the ring following back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury to take on former sparring partner Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 to headline a FOX pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury “going to have to retire” due to “stuff” going on
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury has some stuff going on that will force him to retire from the sport. Wilder says he doesn’t want to reveal what’s happening with Fury’s life that is requiring him to get out of the sport, but with the way he’s talking, the ‘Gypsy King’ did something wrong.
wrestlinginc.com
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: My Intention is To Knock Out Andy Ruiz, I Guarantee This Won't Go Distance
Top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz will be aiming to close the show when he faces former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on September 4, Labor Day Weekend, as the headline bout of a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Boxing Scene
Emanuel Navarrere-Eduardo Baez, ESPN Undercard Weights From San Diego
Emanuel Navarrete insists there is still work to be done at featherweight before chasing other opportunities. The scale initially indicated otherwise, as the two-division titlist from San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico was forced to strip down to his birthday suit and hold his breath to hit the mark for his third defense of the WBO featherweight. Navarrete weighed 125.8 pounds on his second attempt after coming in slightly over the limit on the first try for his clash with countryman Eduardo Baez, who weighed 125.8 on his first trip to the scale on Friday ahead of their ESPN headliner this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Joshua Can't Outbox Usyk…But We're Also Not Going In There To Be A Brawler
Trainer Robert Garcia wants Anthony Joshua to pursue the middle course in his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua was criticized last September for failing to be more aggressive against Ukraine’s Usyk, a former cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion. Joshua himself has acknowledged the need to fight more assertively against Usyk and went out and hired Garcia, the California native and former fighter who is regarded as an offensive-minded coach.
Boxing Scene
Arum Confident Fury Will 'Answer The Bell' For Usyk-Joshua Winner
Despite the retirement announcement by Tyson Fury, the boxer's co-promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, expects the boxer to return for a fight with the winner of the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Fury was in action back in April, when he retained the WBC heavyweight title...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: I Had Usyk Winning 115-113, What He Did in Tenth Round Was Unbelievable
Eddie Hearn, promoter for British superstar Anthony Joshua, had scored 115-113 in favor of Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's big rematch in Saudi Arabia. The fight was a rematch of last September's encounter, which saw Usyk win a dominant twelve round unanimous decision to capture the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Joshua: I Can Bring Fury Out Of Retirement; He's Not Thought Of His Life After Boxing
Anthony Joshua has taken Tyson Fury’s latest retirement proclamation about as seriously as most people who follow boxing. Joshua is certain that a victory over Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch Saturday night would lure Fury back to the negotiating table for what would be billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history. If the huge heavyweight regains his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts from Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it seemingly would be difficult for Fury to pass on a showdown with Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) that would secure a career-high purse and an opportunity to become boxing’s fully unified champion in their division.
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Breaks Down Usyk-Joshua: May Not Be as Simple as Being More Aggressive For Joshua
There was a ripple of excitement when the champ walked into the Said Airlines Club in Jeddah where this week’s open workout was held, but it was not Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua that were making people turn their heads, but Evander Holyfield. The legendary former world cruiserweight and...
Boxing Scene
Frazer Clarke on Joshua's Rant: His Team Left Him Out To Dry, Someone Should Have Saved Him
Olympian Frazer Clarke, who is good friends with Anthony Joshua, felt his one-time Team GB stablemate should have been saved from Saturday's post-fight drama. In a highly anticipated rematch, Oleksandr Usyk once again outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to retain the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles. Joshua has now...
Boxing Scene
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch: CompuBox Punch Stats
Oleksandr Usyk established new highs in punches landed by an Anthony Joshua opponent (170) and most punches landed on Anthony Joshua in a round (39 punches in the 10th round). Over the last three rounds, Usyk out-threw Joshua 232 - 149, and out-landed Joshua 79 - 29. Joshua came into...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Warns Joshua: I'm Going To Walk Into The Middle of The Ring and Look For The Stoppage
It probably doesn’t do to pay too much attention to what a boxer says when discussing upcoming fights, but if Oleksandr Usyk is as good as his word, he is looking to finish off Anthony Joshua pretty quickly in their rematch. Having had Joshua rocking towards the end of...
Boxing Scene
Lenier Pero Stays Busy Against Caudle on Figueroa-Lipinets Card
Heavyweight prospect Lenier Pero is following through on his promise of being an active fighter. Pero will face Joel Caudle tonight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, not far from his adopted hometown of Miami. The eight-round bout will stream live on Showtime Sports YouTube and Facebook pages (6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT).
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: I Love To Be Active But Reached A Point Where I Needed A Little Bit Of Rest
Emanuel Navarrete was at one point boxing’s most active reigning titlist to where not even the pandemic could keep him out of the ring for very long. This weekend will feature a new look for the two-division and reigning WBO featherweight titlist, who returns ten months after his last fight. It’s the longest inactive stretch since 2014 for the 27-year-old Mexican, who welcomed the break.
Boxing Scene
Froch: Fury is Best at Heavyweight, Uses His Weight Effectively, He Can Beat Usyk
After watching the fight on Saturday, former super middleweight world champion Carl Froch feels confident that WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury will defeat WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk retained the titles with a very impressive twelve round decision win over Joshua in their rematch, which took place...
