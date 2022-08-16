ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jaime Munguia To Return October 29 In San Diego; Opponent Nearly Finalized

Jaime Munguia is still waiting on a finalized opponent but has a date and location for his next ring adventure. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight titlist will return to the ring October 29 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The full details of the bout remain in progress, other than his fight once again headlining a DAZN telecast from his home region.
Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn

By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision

Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua

Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars

Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor
Emanuel Navarrere-Eduardo Baez, ESPN Undercard Weights From San Diego

Emanuel Navarrete insists there is still work to be done at featherweight before chasing other opportunities. The scale initially indicated otherwise, as the two-division titlist from San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico was forced to strip down to his birthday suit and hold his breath to hit the mark for his third defense of the WBO featherweight. Navarrete weighed 125.8 pounds on his second attempt after coming in slightly over the limit on the first try for his clash with countryman Eduardo Baez, who weighed 125.8 on his first trip to the scale on Friday ahead of their ESPN headliner this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Robert Garcia: Joshua Can't Outbox Usyk…But We're Also Not Going In There To Be A Brawler

Trainer Robert Garcia wants Anthony Joshua to pursue the middle course in his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua was criticized last September for failing to be more aggressive against Ukraine’s Usyk, a former cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion. Joshua himself has acknowledged the need to fight more assertively against Usyk and went out and hired Garcia, the California native and former fighter who is regarded as an offensive-minded coach.
Arum Confident Fury Will 'Answer The Bell' For Usyk-Joshua Winner

Despite the retirement announcement by Tyson Fury, the boxer's co-promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, expects the boxer to return for a fight with the winner of the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Fury was in action back in April, when he retained the WBC heavyweight title...
Joshua: I Can Bring Fury Out Of Retirement; He's Not Thought Of His Life After Boxing

Anthony Joshua has taken Tyson Fury’s latest retirement proclamation about as seriously as most people who follow boxing. Joshua is certain that a victory over Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch Saturday night would lure Fury back to the negotiating table for what would be billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history. If the huge heavyweight regains his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts from Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it seemingly would be difficult for Fury to pass on a showdown with Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) that would secure a career-high purse and an opportunity to become boxing’s fully unified champion in their division.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch: CompuBox Punch Stats

Oleksandr Usyk established new highs in punches landed by an Anthony Joshua opponent (170) and most punches landed on Anthony Joshua in a round (39 punches in the 10th round). Over the last three rounds, Usyk out-threw Joshua 232 - 149, and out-landed Joshua 79 - 29. Joshua came into...
Lenier Pero Stays Busy Against Caudle on Figueroa-Lipinets Card

Heavyweight prospect Lenier Pero is following through on his promise of being an active fighter. Pero will face Joel Caudle tonight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, not far from his adopted hometown of Miami. The eight-round bout will stream live on Showtime Sports YouTube and Facebook pages (6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT).
Navarrete: I Love To Be Active But Reached A Point Where I Needed A Little Bit Of Rest

Emanuel Navarrete was at one point boxing’s most active reigning titlist to where not even the pandemic could keep him out of the ring for very long. This weekend will feature a new look for the two-division and reigning WBO featherweight titlist, who returns ten months after his last fight. It’s the longest inactive stretch since 2014 for the 27-year-old Mexican, who welcomed the break.
SAN DIEGO, CA

