CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 19, 2022; there are currently 3,009 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, four deaths have been reported since the last report, with 7,234 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old male from Summers County, an 80-year-old female from Webster County, a 73-year-old female from Monroe County, and an 80-year-old female from Grant County.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO