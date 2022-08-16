Read full article on original website
West Virginia Land Trust cancels Mammoth Preserve Hike due to aftermath of recent flooding
Mammoth, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Land Trust has canceled the Mammoth Preserve Hike scheduled for Saturday, August 20, due to the aftermath of recent flooding, which has made the road beyond Bells Creek bridge leading to the property inaccessible. The organization has employed a company to repair the...
Attorney General Morrisey renews public warning for Publishers Clearing House Scam
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning the public to be aware of a Publishers Clearing House (PCH) scam following ongoing reports from consumers across the state. Some residents have fallen victim to the hoax since Morrisey issued an alert in June after news of a fake letter, including a West Virginia state seal, the Governor’s signature, and the Attorney General’s name.
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 3,009; 4 deaths since last report
CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 19, 2022; there are currently 3,009 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, four deaths have been reported since the last report, with 7,234 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old male from Summers County, an 80-year-old female from Webster County, a 73-year-old female from Monroe County, and an 80-year-old female from Grant County.
Manchin and Capito announce $375,000 for youth substance use disorder prevention programs
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $375,000 for three Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Programs across West Virginia. The funding from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) will empower communities to deter and fight youth substance use. Senators Capito and Manchin granted $125,000 each to The Martinsburg Initiative, Jefferson Berkeley Alliance, and Logan County Prevention Coalition.
West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights
Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
