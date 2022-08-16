Read full article on original website
New Mexico highlighted in congressional report on ‘dire problem of election misinformation’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators in Washington, D.C. point to New Mexico as an example of how election misinformation and disinformation can spread. A recent report by the U.S. House of Representatives’ main investigative committee points to Otero County, New Mexico as a case study in “fraudulent audits.” “The Committee investigated two such audits: in Maricopa […]
STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate
Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
N.M. seeking ideas for how to spend Gold King Mine settlement, but no direct cash to individuals
New Mexico is accepting applications to help it spend $10 million in settlement money from the Gold King Mine Spill, which turned rivers yellow in 2015 and caused immense economic and environmental damage in the region. But some lawmakers in Northwest New Mexico on Tuesday questioned during a legislative meeting...
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
Some lawmakers concerned $10 million in funds won’t reach New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When companies or governments harm New Mexico’s natural environment, many of those situations end up in court. Since 2000, New Mexico has received more than $43 million in lawsuit settlements tied to pollution, or what’s often called “natural resource damages.” The most recent settlement, in June of this year, adds $10 […]
Regional Officials Celebrate Long Delayed Pinon Hills Extension Project with Gov.
The state investment will total $39.9 million in ARPA funds appropriated to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The project has also received $1.5 million in congressionally directed spending for a total commitment of $41.3 million. From New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Friday, July 19, 2022. Gov. Michelle Lujan...
A Quarter Honoring a Powerful Woman from New Mexico Has Been Created
"Floyd Morelos placed his order for a thousand of the commemorative quarters shortly after noon Tuesday...Morelos, senior vice president of marketing for Century Bank, was expecting a run on the new U.S. Mint commemorative quarter honoring the late New Mexico suffragist, school superintendent and educator Nina Otero-Warren." —Robert Nott.
New Mexico Restaurant Association calls for state relief after pandemic-related shutdowns
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico lost 18 percent of full-service restaurants between December 2019 and December 2021, according to the New Mexico Restaurant Association. The association says small businesses were negatively impacted by COVID-19 enforcement measures that were enacted by the state to combat the disease. The NMRA is asking the state legislature The post New Mexico Restaurant Association calls for state relief after pandemic-related shutdowns appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: New Mexico green chile farmers struggle with production
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At a chile farm in Lemitar, New Mexico green chile is mere days away from being picked. Farmers throughout the state have been struggling with the rise in costs due to inflation, a decline in the labor force, and overall less chile production. “Our farmers are going to assure that the consumers are going to have New Mexico chile on their plates,” says Travis Day from the New Mexico Chile Association.
Why is the state sending stimulus checks to New Mexicans who have died?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has discovered the state is sending stimulus checks to people who’ve died. Some of their families are asking why. KRQE News 13 spoke with a woman who says she received two stimulus checks this month for her father who passed away nearly a year ago. Not only was […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
Albertsons hosting in-person event hiring across all New Mexico stores
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons is hosting in-person hiring event across all New Mexico locations. The events will be at any Albertsons Market and Market Street on August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants to show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview for a position in multiple departments. Anyone […]
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
NASA encouraging everyone to grow chile plants after space experiment
A scientist said they found that the chile plant is very adaptable, but it did grow differently in space.
KOAT 7
Nearly 1,100 New Mexico restaurants closed in 2 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pandemic hit the hospitality and food service sector the hardest, and new data shows nearly a fifth of all full-service New Mexico restaurants shut down over two years. "We lost about 1,100 restaurants during the pandemic and that's 18% of the restaurants in New Mexico,"...
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in Yuma
Arizona Governor Ducey recently provided pictures of Arizona's construction of a fill-in section in Yuma to the border wall, using shipping containers. On Aug. 12 the Governor instructed its contractor to start placing 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps in Yuma.
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
KRQE News 13
Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
