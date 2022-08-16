Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo police searching for missing juvenile
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female. She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving the apartment complex at 2727 Virginia Street at...
Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting
The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident. According […]
abc7amarillo.com
How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
nypressnews.com
Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say
DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
abc7amarillo.com
Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
The Amarillo Pioneer
APD Arrests Suspect in Homicide Investigation
Authorities have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a homicide on Athens Street on Thursday. According to Amarillo Police, officers were sent to the 7200 block of Athens at 5:11pm on Thursday on the report of a female with apparent gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found the woman, identified as Shereena Webster, was deceased.
kgncnewsnow.com
Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
abc7amarillo.com
Harvard researcher to assess Amarillo gun violence data
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to an FBI crime report, Amarillo is the fourth most violent city in Texas per capita. One researcher from Harvard is now working with the Amarillo Police Department to find a solution to the problem. “Gun violence in Amarillo is real, high, and expected...
inforney.com
Sunray incident resolved peacefully
According to Sunray Police Department Chief Colt Farni, the incident behind Thursday's school lockdown was a man threatening himself with a gun in the 200 block of Avenue J. He had barricaded himself inside a residence. Farni said the initial call about the situation came in at 7:22 a.m. The...
Amarillo firefighters respond to early morning structure fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to an early Wednesday morning structure fire at around 3:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of SE 11th. According to AFD, upon arriving at the scene, crews found a large shed on fire in the backyard along with a fence and a power pole with […]
Donley County ‘thorn in the side’ faces 21 years in prison
MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney, a Clarendon man was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell was arrested in Donley County in March, according to the attorney’s office, and […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Tough Luck For Drunk
Amarillo Police arrested a man this morning on DWI charges after he was found crashed into a power pole. When the officer arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. they found 46-year-old Rashad Williams passed out with a gun on his lap. Officers used pepper spray to get him out...
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
How A Jewelry Store Robbery And Tortilla Made Amarillo History
Often, we hear wild tales of outlaws and bad men from the era when the Texas panhandle was still being settled. Rarely do those stories arise from the 1980s. For instance, do you remember how a jewelry store robbery and a tortilla made Amarillo history?. Does The Name Charles Rumbaugh...
abc7amarillo.com
10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicks off in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicked off Saturday at Crush in downtown Amarillo. The toy drive began in 2012 in hopes of improving Christmas morning for a few children. Thanks to your generosity, it has grown every year. ABC 7 is once again a...
KFDA
Crews responded to multiple structure fires overnight
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires that happened last night. According to the release, last night at around 11:50 p.m., The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near S. Cleveland Street. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the rear corner...
KFDA
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
PHOTOS: BNSF releases info on Wednesday train derailment near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BNSF Railway Company confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that a train derailed Wednesday morning northeast of Hereford. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, an eastbound intermodal freight train derailed 17 cars around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Hereford. Officials said there were no injuries to the train […]
