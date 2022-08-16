ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Amarillo police searching for missing juvenile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female. She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving the apartment complex at 2727 Virginia Street at...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting

The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident. According […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
AMARILLO, TX
nypressnews.com

Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say

DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Arrests Suspect in Homicide Investigation

Authorities have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a homicide on Athens Street on Thursday. According to Amarillo Police, officers were sent to the 7200 block of Athens at 5:11pm on Thursday on the report of a female with apparent gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found the woman, identified as Shereena Webster, was deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crimes Unit
abc7amarillo.com

Harvard researcher to assess Amarillo gun violence data

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to an FBI crime report, Amarillo is the fourth most violent city in Texas per capita. One researcher from Harvard is now working with the Amarillo Police Department to find a solution to the problem. “Gun violence in Amarillo is real, high, and expected...
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Sunray incident resolved peacefully

According to Sunray Police Department Chief Colt Farni, the incident behind Thursday's school lockdown was a man threatening himself with a gun in the 200 block of Avenue J. He had barricaded himself inside a residence. Farni said the initial call about the situation came in at 7:22 a.m. The...
SUNRAY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

Tough Luck For Drunk

Amarillo Police arrested a man this morning on DWI charges after he was found crashed into a power pole. When the officer arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. they found 46-year-old Rashad Williams passed out with a gun on his lap. Officers used pepper spray to get him out...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicks off in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicked off Saturday at Crush in downtown Amarillo. The toy drive began in 2012 in hopes of improving Christmas morning for a few children. Thanks to your generosity, it has grown every year. ABC 7 is once again a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews responded to multiple structure fires overnight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires that happened last night. According to the release, last night at around 11:50 p.m., The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near S. Cleveland Street. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the rear corner...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

PHOTOS: BNSF releases info on Wednesday train derailment near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BNSF Railway Company confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that a train derailed Wednesday morning northeast of Hereford. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, an eastbound intermodal freight train derailed 17 cars around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Hereford. Officials said there were no injuries to the train […]
HEREFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy