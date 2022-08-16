West Virginia Junior College and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center celebrates launch of hybrid online nursing program

Read full article on original website
New River Community and Technical College recognizes the college’s first Physical Therapy Assistant graduates
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated their first class of Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) graduates on August 13 during a ceremony hosted at the Beaver campus. The Physical Therapy Assistant Associate of Applied Science graduates are Kayla Brooks, Alicia Gallaher, and Dannielle Matheny. “We...
Mercer County Health Department to host Back To School vaccine clinic on Saturday
Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 20. The clinic will occur at the Health Department on 978 Blue Prince Road from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The clinic’s purpose is to administer vaccines required for students to attend school.
New River Community and Technical College celebrates 2022 nursing graduates
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 practical nursing graduates on August 4 during a ceremony hosted at the college’s Beaver campus. Additionally, nursing instructors recognized four practical nursing graduates for their achievements during the ceremony. New River CTC’s nursing department named Emily Smith Academic Student of the Year, and Christy Carr, Madison Miller, and Morgan Smythers as Clinical Students of the Year.
Oak Hill Sanitary Board wins Wastewater System of the Year award
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill Sanitary Board won the 2022 Wastewater System of the Year award at the Water on the Mountain conference hosted by the West Virginia Rural Water Association. Oak Hill Sanitary Board earned the award for their response in rescuing a failing wastewater collection and treatment system, Arbuckle Public Service District. The Oak Hill Sanitary Board credits the dedicated staff of the Oak Hill Sanitary Department that run day-to-day operations for the accomplishment, including 2021’s Wastewater Operator of the Year winner Steven Whitmore.
Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
Recovery patients celebrated at Anchor Medical for Patient Appreciation Day
BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Anchor Medical in Beaver invited the community out for a day worth celebrating. It was the facility’s Patient Appreciation Day, where former and current patients were being recognized for their recovery and well-being. They celebrated it through guest speakers, a live DJ, prizes and...
Dreams Are For Living Beauty to host ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of grand opening on August 20
Beckley, WV (W.O.A.Y.) – Dreams are For Living (D.A.F.L.) Beauty will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 20, in celebration of its grand opening. The ribbon cutting will occur at 1:00 pm, immediately followed by an open house ending at 5:00 pm. D.A.F.L. Beauty prides itself on making clients feel good about themselves by providing skin care products and education about skin types and treatments to address customers’ skin concerns.
City of Beckley gears up for 25th annual Appalachian Festival
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for yet another year of celebrating Appalachian heritage with the community. Now, a 25-year-old tradition in Beckley, the Appalachian Festival highlights this heritage through a number of unique activities and events going on around the area.
Greenbrier County man sentenced for federal gun crime
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, to four years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release today. Authorities charged Arnold with felony possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements, law...
One Tank Trip: Lost World Caverns
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Extending to a depth of 235 feet and stretching a distance of 1.25 miles (2 km) under the ground exists a seemingly magical world. Just outside of the City of Lewisburg, the Lost World Caverns offers a thrilling caving experience for both the expert and amateur adventurers around. So, grab your best shoes and a light jacket, and see for yourself the beauty within.
Beckley man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Leon Eugene Smith Jr, 41, of Beckley, to one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for the distribution of heroin. According to court documents and statements, Smith admitted to selling approximately 0.5 grams...
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office warns public of local scam calls
Raleigh County, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about a phone scam. Unknown callers are contacting residents and identifying themselves as Investigators and Deputies of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects tell victims that they have missed Grand Jury Duty and they have a warrant for their arrest. Callers have also attempted to receive money from victims by telling them they have unpaid citations. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls about jury duty or take money for citations.
