West Virginia Junior College and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center celebrates launch of hybrid online nursing program

Raleigh County, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about a phone scam. Unknown callers are contacting residents and identifying themselves as Investigators and Deputies of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects tell victims that they have missed Grand Jury Duty and they have a warrant for their arrest. Callers have also attempted to receive money from victims by telling them they have unpaid citations. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls about jury duty or take money for citations.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO