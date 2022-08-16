Read full article on original website
fargounderground.com
Before Heading To Nashville For Solo Career, Gina Powers To Play Last Fargo Gig With Band
The Gina Powers Band, who have been a popular staple on the local Fargo-Moorhead music scene for the past 10+ years will play their last show together as a band this Friday, August 19th. The band is the featured performer at the Broadway Square Bash, the Fargo Park District’s end-of-summer celebration at the downtown park.
fargounderground.com
August Folkways Night Bazaar To Feature Local DJ J. Melby
Stilt walkers, jugglers, dancers, and more can all be discovered at Folkways’ signature event, Night Bazaar. The third event in this monthly series highlights the community’s talents with a plethora of unique experiences, vendors, and performances in downtown Fargo at Broadway Square. The upcoming Bazaar will feature over...
fargounderground.com
November Comedy Show At Sanctuary Is A Homecoming For Fargo Native Amber Preston
Comedian Amber Preston will play the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19th. From 15 years of stand-up experience to national commercials for Buffalo Wild Wings, Comcast and pretty much every Midwest insurance company imaginable, actor/comic/producer Amber Preston is as mischievously charismatic onstage as she is onscreen. Originally from Fargo, N.D., Preston earned her Theater Arts degree from the University of Minnesota.
fargounderground.com
Unique Berry Harvest Festival Returns To Nelson Aronia Farm In Amenia
Out in the beautiful Red River Valley of eastern North Dakota, rows of berry bushes line the driveway of the Nelson Aronia Farm where father and son duo, Greg Nelson and Chase Nelson, along with Adam Kapaun, harvest over 20 acres of Aronia berries (also known as chokeberries) each fall. To celebrate their annual harvest and raise awareness for this delicious super fruit, their family welcomes the public to the 3rd annual Aronia Berry Harvest Festival on September 11th, 2022 from 12 pm-4 pm!
fargounderground.com
Jasper Hotel’s Music at The Square – Free Concert!
Jasper Hotel and Broadway Square have partnered to bring you a night of free, live music at The Square! On August 11th, experience Space Monkey Mafia – a new take on high-powered, horn-driven rock. Quickly earning a reputation for their energetic and danceable live performances, this band showed an immediate eagerness to get in the van and bring their music to as many ears as possible and their next stop is Fargo.
kfgo.com
Iconic Fargo pool floats into the sunset, new pool slated to open in 2024
FARGO (KFGO) – The last days of the swimming season are upon us but when Island Park pool closes on Sunday, it won’t just be for the summer. The iconic Fargo pool is slated to be demolished next March to make room for construction starting May 1, 2023 of a new pool which will open in 2024.
fargounderground.com
TLC Cleaning presents Lunch Aid 22
“Hungry kids + families shouldn’t be happening on our watch; that’s why we created LUNCH AID NORTH DAKOTA! Food insecurity is rising in our community, and we are here to make a difference. We help people feed people. Join us for the 4th annual benefit concert and fundraiser...
lakesarearadio.net
Bucks Mill Brewing could be open in Detroit Lakes by this Weekend
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Saturday will be your first opportunity to sample beers from Detroit Lakes’ newest brewery, Bucks Mill Brewing. The local brewery plans to bring four beers to the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour at the Washington Ballpark, Saturday. The event, in its fourth year features more than 100 craft beers to sample from a variety of regional breweries.
hpr1.com
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
The country duo has the crowd recite the Pledge of Allegiance during its West Fargo concert.
fargounderground.com
Cold War History Night
Featuring guest speakers William Cromarty, former Intelligence Officer of Russian topics, and Jason Patrick, Grand Force Air Force Base Historian. Join us at the Fargo Air Museum for a round table discussion about North Dakota’s role during the Cold War. Topics of interest include interceptor aircraft, ICBMs, Operation Chrome Dome, and many other facets of the Cold War on the prairie.
fargounderground.com
Fargo Introducing Late-Night Ride Pick-Up Zones Starting August 18th
Beginning Thursday, August 18th, designated passenger loading areas for cab and rideshare (such as Uber and Lyft) users in Downtown Fargo will be enforced after 10:00 pm. There is new red and white signage indicating the loading zone locations that was placed on Monday, August 15 in the following areas:
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
froggyweb.com
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
valleynewslive.com
Downtown Fargo designated passenger loading areas begin August 18
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The designated pickup spots will start being used at various spots in downtown Fargo. As of Thursday, August 18 the designated passenger loading areas for taxis and ride share apps will be enforced where red and white signage was placed on Monday, August 15.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Teenager to return Home after more than 40 Days in Hospital
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes teenager will return home this week after spending more than 40 days in a hospital in the Twin Cities. 17 year-old, Duston Steeke went in for open heart surgery for heart valve replacement on July 6, 2022. A procedure that should have lasted several hours took more than 18 and was riddled with complications as well as life saving measures.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
froggyweb.com
Geese clogging West Fargo’s Charleswood neighborhood, attracted by residential feeding, neighbors upset
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A number of residents in West Fargo’s Charleswood area are dealing with a big problem — geese that have flocked there in fast-growing numbers. There’s a neighborhood pond there but residents say it’s property owners who are feeding the geese that are causing the issue. Upset residents have asked the city to crack down on the wildlife feeding within city limits.
valleynewslive.com
Fan code of conduct established for alcohol at Bison football games
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The seats at the Fargodome will soon be filled with NDSU Bison football fans, this year with the option to drink alcohol inside the stadium. The Fargodome and NDSU Athletics have established a fan code of conduct and alcohol management plan, in hopes of maintaining a fan-friendly atmosphere.
froggyweb.com
Between the Paiges: Prevent Homeless Pets in Fargo from being Euthanized During the Month of August
This August local animal shelters are working harder than ever to find the perfect homes for adoptable animals in the FM area. Unfortunately, there are so many homeless animals that local shelters are reaching maximum capacity. Luckily for us, there has never been a better time to add a fluffy new member to your family because many adoption specials are going on that reduce or waive adoption fees.
