KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2022. Isaac Benjamin Vega, 32, San Antonio: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia. Joe Jesse Miranda, 25, Humble: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Obstruction of justice. Jared Paul Ladart, 23, Monroe: Domestic...
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man faces vehicular homicide charge
A Sulphur man has been charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a Lake Charles man hit by a truck early Saturday morning died. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
KPLC TV
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
KPLC TV
CPSO: Pedestrian killed by intoxicated driver
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is behind bars for allegedly driving while intoxicated and striking and killing a pedestrian with his truck near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road. Mark E. Brock, 61, was traveling northbound at approximately 1:00 a.m. on August 20, when...
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Blast and Vac Car Wash investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An arrest was made in connection with the burglary at the Blast and Vac Car Wash, according to the Westlake Police Department. Jacob Alan Montgomery of Westlake was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Theft of a Dollar Machine Reader, Westlake Police said.
Nederland man arrested in shooting outside Southwest Louisiana nightclub early Friday morning
VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub. Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Orange Leader
Area man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following Louisiana night club shooting
VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Nederland, Texas, man is under arrest after an overnight shooting at a Vinton nightclub, authorities said. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the nightclub on La. 109 South around 1:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Calcasieu Parish
A man was killed in Calcasieu Parish early Saturday morning after being hit by a truck.
Lake Charles American Press
Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting
A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
westcentralsbest.com
Three Arrested in Bank Break-in
Jessica Herring, News Director, West Centrals Best Radio. Cameron Parish, LA - Two suspects in an overnight break-in at a First Horizon Bank in Cameron Parish have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory rescinded in West Oak Lane area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory affecting customers in the West Oak Lane area has been rescinded, the City of Lake Charles said. The advisory was issued following a temporary disruption of service that was necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.
Louisiana Mother Charged With Leaving Infant Daughter In Hot SUV For 5 Hours
The police charged a Louisiana mother with second-degree murder for allegedly leaving her six-month-old baby in a hot SUV for approximately five hours, according to KPLC TV. Ivy Lee, 22, signaled an off-duty deputy for help when she discovered her child, Carissa Lewis, was not breathing, states the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office press release, People reports.
Port Arthur News
Police: Beaumont man struck elderly man in head
A 71-year-old man assaulted by a stranger outside of a Beaumont restaurant had multiple injuries including a bruise to his right lung, police said. A male suspect then fled the scene but was later identified as Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont and arrested. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life After Being Found to Be Habitual Offender Convicted of Multiple Separate Robberies and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life After Being Found to Be Habitual Offender Convicted of Multiple Separate Robberies and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on August 19, 2022, that Judge David Ritchie found Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, of Sulphur, Louisiana, to be a fourth or subsequent habitual offender. Because of Shepherd’s violent criminal background, Judge David Ritchie sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Shepherd was found guilty of Armed Robbery earlier in 2022.
brproud.com
Student in Louisiana arrested after search outside high school allegedly uncovers loaded gun and marijuana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old student was arrested after a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer got a whiff of marijuana. CPSO says that smell was “coming from a group of students” outside LaGrange High School on Wednesday, August 17. A search was...
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over
The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
