Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life After Being Found to Be Habitual Offender Convicted of Multiple Separate Robberies and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on August 19, 2022, that Judge David Ritchie found Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, of Sulphur, Louisiana, to be a fourth or subsequent habitual offender. Because of Shepherd’s violent criminal background, Judge David Ritchie sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Shepherd was found guilty of Armed Robbery earlier in 2022.

