Guilderland, NY

One Capital Region Mall Will Let You Sing For Free School Supplies

Typically, adults have it easier when it comes to back-to-school time. It’s a lot easier for me to get excited for apple season, fall colors, and the return of my sweater collection when I don’t have to feel the keen sting of going back to school. With this year’s inflation, parents might be dreading a new school year even more than their kids.
COLONIE, NY
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?

Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
COLONIE, NY
Guilderland, NY
Wheels Are Turning For New Albany Indoor Skate Park to Open Soon

A popular monthly Skate Albany program created the idea to put a skateboard park inside the Noteworthy Resources community center. But it wouldn't be easy and they still have a lot of work and fundraising to do. What is Noteworthy Resources?. The non-profit Noteworthy Resources started Skate Albany which began...
ALBANY, NY
The Gilded Age Filming In Troy! Do You Recognize These Scene Locations?

There is an excitement in the air of the Capital Region as the HBO series 'The Gilded Age' brings Hollywood to your hometown. According to Townsquare Media, the second season of this period piece, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and others, have been filming in Albany, Cohoes and Troy for much of the month of August.
TROY, NY
Chance to Win Free Gas for a Year When You Donate Blood? Here’s How Albany!

Win FREE GAS for a YEAR at the Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive with American Red Cross!. Join us on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Crossgates Mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany for the Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive. Schedule your appointment in advance of the event and you will automatically get a $10 e-gift card AND you will be entered to win free gas for a year! ($6,000 value)
ALBANY, NY
Celebs Love Saratoga! These are the Stars who Get Spotted the Most!

There are still a few weeks left in the Saratoga Racing Season and as we build up to this year's Travers Stakes, they'll be no shortage of celeb sightings in the Spa City!. Celebrities love Saratoga Springs for a variety of reasons, but the race course is top of the list, Celebrity spotting season is now upon us, let's look at the celebs most likely to be seen.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors

Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
ALBANY, NY
Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline

In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
ALBANY, NY
Albany 9/11 Exhibit to Expand after Closing of the NYC Museum

The New York State Museum in Albany will Receive 9/11 Artifacts from the Exhibit in Manhattan that Sadly, has been Closed. The 9/11 exhibit at the New York State Museum in Albany can be heartwrenching to experience, but it's a must-visit for any resident of the Capital Region as it remains open in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Stroke Survivor Returns To NY On Inspirational Cycle Across USA

Strokes affect around 800,000 people in the US every year. With a stroke comes a physical, mental, and emotional road to recovery not just for the survivors, but their families as well. Tonight, a former Albany Academy student returns to the Capital Region on a cross-country bike ride to share his story of stroke, aphasia, and the grit to keep improving every single day.
ALBANY, NY
Car Hits Golf Cart in Kinderhook, NY, and the Result is Devastating

It rarely ends well when a golf cart ends up in the middle of a roadway, and as day turns to night, it only gets worse. A man was driving a golf cart along a Capital Region roadway, when tragedy struck. The cart ended up on a collision course with an oncoming car, creating an accident that has left those involved scratching their heads.
KINDERHOOK, NY
Not Much Left of Colonie’s Tobin’s First Prize Building! Take a Look

Tobin's First Prize operated from 1924 until 1981 in the Colonie building as a meat packing plant. They also manufactured fertilizers, glue, and animal hides, and it became a meat packing operation according to Spotlight News. There were offices, a boiler room, freezers, coolers, a machine shop, two incinerators, a hog pen, and a laboratory. There was a scare recently where demolition had to be halted to deal with a possible ammonia leak. Now all that stands is the 200-foot smokestack. There is no word of when that will be coming down.
COLONIE, NY
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

