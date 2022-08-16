ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

Hollidaysburg wins 7-5 over Middleboro, plays New York Sunday

UPDATE: With the win Saturday, Hollidaysburg stays alive in the Little League World Series and will play Massapequa, New York, on Sunday at Lamade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be available on ABC. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Little League World Series: Hollidaysburg team loses first game

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WJAC) — The Little League World Series in Williamsport saw the Hollidaysburg team played Thursday night but they unfortunately lost. This game saw both sides of the crowd riled up, with the teams neck-and-neck for a good bit of it. However, it was in the fifth inning...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Autocross race returns to Altoona after four decades

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona’s streak of going four decades without an autocross racing event ended this weekend. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America held an autocross event today at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the public was invited. They will be holding a similar event tomorrow as […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Cambria County Special Olympics holds 25th annual golf tournament

Special Olympics of Cambria County will be hosting it's 25th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Windber Country Club in order to fundraise for their local athletes. They offer 9-year round sports to over 150 athletes and operate solely through the work of volunteers and donations. Unfortunately,...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Fire Department uses flashover fire simulator for the first time

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department brought a new tool the Jaffa Shrine on Friday to allow its members to hone their skills. The flashover simulator, a mobile unit developed by the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy in Lewistown, allowed Altoona firefighters to experience flashover situations in a realistic scenario. “It allows [our members] […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJAC TV

Somerset named to 'Top Adventure Town' contest

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — It was once referred to as “America’s County,” but now it’s hoping to also be known as the “Best Adventure Town” in the small-town category. The borough of Somerset is currently in the running to be labeled just...
SOMERSET, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County

Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Hollidaysburg Tigers Debut in LLWS

Thursday night marked first pitch for the Hollidaysburg Little League Team as they made their Debut in the Little League World Series. Douglas Braff also made the trip to Williamsport. He spoke to some fans who made the drive from Blair County. At Volunteer Stadium, folks traveled for a slice...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT to hold meeting over Cambria County pavement project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it plans to hold a public meeting for feedback on a pavement project. Being discussed at the meeting will be the PA 164 – Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project in Portage Township in Cambria County. It will take place […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

