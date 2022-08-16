Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Staying alive: Hollidaysburg beats Mass. team to avoid elimination in LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hollidaysburg lived to fight another day at the Little League World Series. Facing elimination, the team scored four runs in the fourth inning to beat the team from Middleboro, Mass. 7-5 Saturday night to advance in the Little League World Series. The team scored four runs...
Hollidaysburg wins 7-5 over Middleboro, plays New York Sunday
UPDATE: With the win Saturday, Hollidaysburg stays alive in the Little League World Series and will play Massapequa, New York, on Sunday at Lamade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be available on ABC. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an […]
WJAC TV
Little League World Series: Hollidaysburg team loses first game
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WJAC) — The Little League World Series in Williamsport saw the Hollidaysburg team played Thursday night but they unfortunately lost. This game saw both sides of the crowd riled up, with the teams neck-and-neck for a good bit of it. However, it was in the fifth inning...
Autocross race returns to Altoona after four decades
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona’s streak of going four decades without an autocross racing event ended this weekend. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America held an autocross event today at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the public was invited. They will be holding a similar event tomorrow as […]
WJAC TV
Hollidaysburg loses opening game of LLWS; will play elimination game Saturday
Williamsport, PA (WJAC) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers Little League team battled to earn a spot in the Little League World Series and now they will have to battle again to stay alive in Williamsport. Hollidaysburg's opening game of the tournament did not go as planned, losing 8-3 to a...
Rooting for the home team at the Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The lights shine bright as the action heats up at Lamade Stadium. A team from just a few hours down the road took the field at the Little League World Series, representing Pennsylvania. You might as well call it a home game. It was a...
Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
WJAC TV
Cambria County Special Olympics holds 25th annual golf tournament
Special Olympics of Cambria County will be hosting it's 25th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Windber Country Club in order to fundraise for their local athletes. They offer 9-year round sports to over 150 athletes and operate solely through the work of volunteers and donations. Unfortunately,...
Altoona Fire Department uses flashover fire simulator for the first time
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department brought a new tool the Jaffa Shrine on Friday to allow its members to hone their skills. The flashover simulator, a mobile unit developed by the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy in Lewistown, allowed Altoona firefighters to experience flashover situations in a realistic scenario. “It allows [our members] […]
Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County
MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach
A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
WJAC TV
Somerset named to 'Top Adventure Town' contest
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — It was once referred to as “America’s County,” but now it’s hoping to also be known as the “Best Adventure Town” in the small-town category. The borough of Somerset is currently in the running to be labeled just...
PhillyBite
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County
Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
abc23.com
Hollidaysburg Tigers Debut in LLWS
Thursday night marked first pitch for the Hollidaysburg Little League Team as they made their Debut in the Little League World Series. Douglas Braff also made the trip to Williamsport. He spoke to some fans who made the drive from Blair County. At Volunteer Stadium, folks traveled for a slice...
Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail
DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
PennDOT to hold meeting over Cambria County pavement project
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it plans to hold a public meeting for feedback on a pavement project. Being discussed at the meeting will be the PA 164 – Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project in Portage Township in Cambria County. It will take place […]
Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Drug Court
Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
WJAC TV
Longtime Huntingdon Co. theater hosting 'Save the Theater' fundraiser this weekend
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — The Clifton 5 Theater in Huntingdon County is in danger of closing its doors. One manager from the theater says factors include bills and loans to pay from last year due to the pandemic, and people just not going to the theater. He says...
