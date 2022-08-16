Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Governor announces nominees to teacher recruitment and retention task force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster announced Thursday morning three new appointees to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. The task force, created from the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act, was formed to research and provide solutions on evaluating good teachers and increasing teacher recruitment. The group will also look into ways to improve working conditions and compensation for teachers in the state, according to a release.
wach.com
New SC law addresses officer misconduct with checks and balance system
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A stiffer checks and balance system for law enforcement: that’s what the community can expect now in South Carolina. Governor McMaster held a ceremony to commemorate it Thursday, after signing it into effect in May. The new legislation for law enforcement accreditation is designed...
wach.com
Wet and stormy end to the work week with more for the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Heavier rain with more thunderstorms will push in to the WACH Fox area and a lot of South Carolina on Friday. A frontal boundary that has been stuck to our south will ride up in to the region. This frontal boundary surrounded by excessive moisture...
Comments / 0