FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Construction underway around Katyn Memorial, but National Polish group not giving up on amending redesign
Construction at the new pedestrian mall at Exchange Place is underway, but that hasn’t stopped a Polish-American group from sounding off on the redesign its says will “hide” the Katyn Memorial. Fencing is up, the ground was broken after the Fourth of July celebration there, and the...
Jersey City Council member defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Jersey City residents demanded the resignation of an embattled City Council member during a contentious meeting on Wednesday. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood […]
Sewer collapse repairs to close Route 440 in Jersey City for 7-14 days
A partial sewer collapse more than 15 under the ground in the area of Danforth Avenue and Route 440 will force the closure of lanes on the the highway starting Aug. 26. The sewer collapse was discovered Wednesday during routing inspections, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The Jersey City...
Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
Newark mayor wants businesses to close early for Saturday's anti-violence community walk
The mayor of Newark is calling on local businesses to close early on Saturday so more people can attend the scheduled anti-violence community walk.
Behind the scenes look at massive effort to repair water main in Newark
News 12's Brian Donohue got a behind the scenes look at the repairs that are being made following a water main break.
Newark Street Closures, Traffic Expected Sunday Due to Latin Festival
NEWARK, NJ – The 5th annual Latin festival will be held in Newark on Sunday...
jcitytimes.com
Solomon Reiterates Call for DeGise to Resign
This morning Ward E Councilman James Solomon reiterated the call he made last month for At-Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise, who was involved in a hit-and-run last month, to resign. His fortification of his stance, he said, was based on last night’s City Council meeting at which more than 100 Jersey...
Developer of Newark school for business trades accused of wage, lease violations
Under a public-private arrangement new for Newark Public Schools, the district plans to open a high school for building trades in a former hospital building in the city’s Ironbound section. The proposed Newark High School of Architecture & Interior Design will be housed in the old St. James Hospital....
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
theobserver.com
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
What next after city council meeting drama: More pressure on DeGise, or is the worst in her rear-view mirror?
Progressive voices in Hudson County are preparing to raise the “temperature” in their campaign to convince embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign, but some county Democrats say the worst is over after the public scolding at Wednesday’s city council meeting. In a 4-minute speech in...
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Chased Down by Aviation Unit Faces 30 Years in Elizabeth Carjacking
Authorities have indicted a Jersey City man who allegedly stole a car and other items from a couple at gunpoint as they sat in their car waiting to pick up food at a restaurant in Elizabeth. According to acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, a 15-count indictment has been filed...
News 12
2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice
Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
News 12
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
A woman whose car was swallowed up by a sinkhole last week in Essex County may be out of luck when it comes to getting help paying for a new vehicle. And a Kane In Your Corner investigation finds she isn't alone, because New Jersey law is stacked against drivers.
Jersey City residents call for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign
Several Jersey City residents called for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign at a council meeting on Wednesday - a month after her viral hit-and-run.
Murphy says not calling for DeGise to resign after hit-and-run has ‘nothing to do’ with her powerful father
Numerous times over the past four years, Gov. Phil Murphy has called on local officials to resign over controversial matters. But not so for a Jersey City councilwoman with a politically powerful father after her hit-and-run with a bicyclist nearly a month ago. Amy DeGise heard from dozens of her...
Jersey City Armed Carjacker Who Robbed Couple Waiting for Food Delivery Charged
by NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin’s Office TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin...
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services boss Gary Jenkins partied on yacht day after declaring emergency for city homeless shelters
The day after Mayor Adams’ administration declared overcrowding in city homeless shelters an emergency, the official tasked with running the embattled housing system went partying on a yacht with his top aide, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins — who’s facing a Department of Investigation...
Yet another water pipe bursts in Newark, prompting frustration, concern
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city had yet another water supply emergency on Wednesday, a week and a day after a major water main break left most of the city high and dry. Wednesday’s water emergency also came just days after two more water main breaks, as well as the lifting of a […]
