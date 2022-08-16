ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT

The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
BAYONNE, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Solomon Reiterates Call for DeGise to Resign

This morning Ward E Councilman James Solomon reiterated the call he made last month for At-Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise, who was involved in a hit-and-run last month, to resign. His fortification of his stance, he said, was based on last night’s City Council meeting at which more than 100 Jersey...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice

Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

