Read full article on original website
Related
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
wkms.org
Marion is considering a new water line to boost its supply. A nearby town wants to take advantage.
The western Kentucky town of Marion has been facing an ongoing water shortage for months and is now weighing whether or not to build an emergency water line that would allow more supply to flow from other utilities. But another small town about nine miles away from the Crittenden County seat is wanting to take advantage of the situation.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
rewind943.com
Landfill catches fire in western Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Fire Chief Ed Baggett said it took nearly an hour and a half for firefighters to put out a fire Thursday night at the Bi-County Landfill. “The garbage on top of the hill caught fire at around 9:24 p.m. last night,” Baggett....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
More Agencies Join In Search For Missing Person In Trigg County
The search for a man who possibly drowned at Lake Barkley Marina continues Friday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for a person that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina. Members of Trigg County Rescue...
whvoradio.com
Man Found After Drowning In Lake Barkley
The body of a Texas man who drowned at Lake Barkley Marina Thursday has been located Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina.
14news.com
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell rollover accident ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle rollover accident in Caldwell County sent a Marion, Kentucky man to jail. Deputies responded to the intersection of Marion Road and Skinframe Road, where the driver, 35-year-old Mark White, was reportedly found to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas man drowns in Kentucky lake
The victim was identified as 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wkdzradio.com
Two Severely Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County severely injured two people Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker in the back of the truck. The crash caused the construction...
whopam.com
Fire damages building at Truck Country Auto Sales
Fire damaged the building at Truck Country Auto Sales on Walnut Street Wednesday night. Lt. Payton Rogers says Hopkinsville firefighters were called to the business just before 8:30 p.m. and contacted a third station to respond when they found a working fire. They were able to quickly bring the fire...
3 in custody after shots fired at West Creek High School during football game
No one was hurt after shots were reportedly fired on a Clarksville high school campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Two flown to Skyline after I-24 accident
Two people were severely injured in an accident involving a construction vehicle early Saturday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 3:20 on the westbound side near the Exit 86 Fort Campbell Boulevard interchange, with Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson saying a car was westbound at a high rate of speed off the travel portion of the roadway and in the area that was under construction when he rear-ended a pickup in the emergency lane that was being used to clean up as workers were about to leave.
14news.com
Stranger stops to help after crash and fire that killed toddler, burned mom
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal. New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
westkentuckystar.com
Information sought on billboard vandalism in Benton
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the vandalism of a handful of billboards in Benton. Deputies said over the past two weeks, four billboards have been damaged on Main Street near Toy York Road on multiple occasions. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown following West Seventh Street collision
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following a collision on West Seventh Street Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in front of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department when a motorcycle was reportedly rear-ended by a passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist sustained possible neck and back injuries, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
whopam.com
35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
Comments / 0