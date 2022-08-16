Two people were severely injured in an accident involving a construction vehicle early Saturday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 3:20 on the westbound side near the Exit 86 Fort Campbell Boulevard interchange, with Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson saying a car was westbound at a high rate of speed off the travel portion of the roadway and in the area that was under construction when he rear-ended a pickup in the emergency lane that was being used to clean up as workers were about to leave.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO