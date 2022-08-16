ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigskin Previews – Week One

St. Mary’s High Academy Bobcats at Heritage Hawks on Friday at 7:30 pm. It will be the first high school football game for St. Mary’s High School, which combines Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Tyrone and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School in Fayetteville. Last...
Wolverines Dominate Scrimmage Game, Open Regular Season Friday

Dade County High School Wolverine football team made their 2022-23 season debut Friday night in a controlled scrimmage against the Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe Warriors. The Wolverines dominated the Warriors in all aspects of the game taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and then coasting to an easy 35-0 win.
Holtville High School Hosts ‘Meet the Bulldogs’, excited about Upcoming Season

Photos provided from HD9 Media and submissions on Facebook. The Holtville Community congregated at Boykin-Chapman Field on Friday night, August 12, in anticipation of the upcoming athletic seasons to begin. The atmosphere was energetic and it seemed that the entire town was present. The smell of stadium food filled the air as everyone mingled in the hottest spot in town.
