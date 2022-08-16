Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Pigskin Previews – Week One
St. Mary’s High Academy Bobcats at Heritage Hawks on Friday at 7:30 pm. It will be the first high school football game for St. Mary’s High School, which combines Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Tyrone and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School in Fayetteville. Last...
dadecountysentinel.com
Wolverines Dominate Scrimmage Game, Open Regular Season Friday
Dade County High School Wolverine football team made their 2022-23 season debut Friday night in a controlled scrimmage against the Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe Warriors. The Wolverines dominated the Warriors in all aspects of the game taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and then coasting to an easy 35-0 win.
Hirschi an overwhelming favorite to win District 3-4A DII
A perfect score. Not a single voter was willing to pick against the Huskies, and for good reason. Hirschi enters the season ranked third in the state at the Class 4A Division II level. Only perennial state powerhouses Carthage and Gilmer are ranked ahead of the Huskies. After giving Class...
elmoreautauganews.com
Holtville High School Hosts ‘Meet the Bulldogs’, excited about Upcoming Season
Photos provided from HD9 Media and submissions on Facebook. The Holtville Community congregated at Boykin-Chapman Field on Friday night, August 12, in anticipation of the upcoming athletic seasons to begin. The atmosphere was energetic and it seemed that the entire town was present. The smell of stadium food filled the air as everyone mingled in the hottest spot in town.
