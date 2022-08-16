ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Nazi quote found on Indiana lawmaker’s Facebook

By Seth Austin
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbsEF_0hJHL6Zw00

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Representative Jim Lucas is receiving criticism for a quote found on his Facebook page. Indiana Democrats say Representative Lucas briefly changed the cover photo on his personal Facebook page to a quote from Joseph Goebbels, the chief propagandist of the Nazi Party.

According to a screenshot from Lucas’ Democratic opponent in the upcoming election, Chad Harmon, the quote posted by the Republican incumbent is a statement from Goebbels describing the state using propaganda to lie. The quote said the following:

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its power to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

The screenshot features a heading saying the name of the author of the quote, as well as a link to a page titled “On the Jewish Question.”

Polish Auschwitz survivor, novelist Zofia Posmysz dies at 98

“After running against Jim Lucas for a while now, it’s hard to surprise me anymore,” said Chad Harmon in his post, “but today he literally changed his cover photo to a quote from Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is a sitting Indiana State Representative quoting a Nazi.”

Representative Lucas updated his cover photo after the post from Harmon, and Lucas deleted the previous post. Eyewitness News reached out to Representative Lucas’ press contact for a statement, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 21

Andy Blue
4d ago

Indiana will keep voting in the racists and crooks, and continue to rank in the bottom percentile for every metric on standards of living. How long must Indiana remain Red before it realizes that's the source of it's problems?

Reply
5
Related
95.3 MNC

Indiana State House Rep. features quote by famous Nazi on Facebook

Rep. Lucas – a Republican representing Indiana District 69 – changed his cover page photo to a screenshot featuring the quote saying:. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its power to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Indiana GOP chooses nominee for late Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat

The Indiana Republican Party selected its nominee Saturday to compete for the seat of Jackie Walorski after the Republican lawmaker was killed in a car crash earlier this month. Following a daylong caucus, over 500 precinct committee members chose Rudy Yakym as the Republican nominee for a special election to...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb defends abortion ban signing, rebuffs talent attraction fears

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday defended his signing of a near-total abortion ban this month and brushed off fears of business and talent attraction consequences in the wake of ominous statements from major homegrown employers. “I have yet to hear — and maybe we never will — some [companies] might...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Indiana

The job market in Indianapolis has been growing over the past few years. No doubt, it’s expected to keep growing. Looking for your first job or a new career after many years? The highest-paid jobs in Indiana are your best bet at making a lot of money. Are you...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Goebbels
Person
Zofia Posmysz
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Nazi#Democrats#The Nazi Party#Democratic#Republican#Polish
ValueWalk

Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams

Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WANE-TV

Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy