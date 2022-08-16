ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

11-year-old boys charged, accused of making false 911 calls about active school shooter

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

TELL CITY, Ind. – Two 11-year-old boys are facing criminal charges after they were accused of calling 911 to make a fake report of an active shooter at an elementary school.

Tell City police say their central dispatch got three 911 calls from the same mobile device around 3 p.m. on Monday, August 15.

The caller hung up on the first two calls without saying anything, according to police.

A juvenile spoke during the third call and said there was an active shooter at William Tell Elementary.

Tell City police and Perry County sheriff’s deputies both responded to the scene. School officials and law enforcement determined there were no active threats in or around the school.

A school resource officer determined the calls came from a cell phone aboard a school bus leaving the school.

Two juvenile boys were charged with false reporting and misuse of 911.

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

