Greenville Rising August 18: Grand Openings and New Beginnings
By now you’ve hopefully stopped on Pine Street and Highway 89 at least a few times to sample the pop-up cuisine in downtown Greenville. This weekend marks the grand opening of The Spot. It’s been a long-time coming. I can remember early meetings of the Dixie Fire Collaborative and other meetings where people threw open the idea of getting businesses re-started in downtown Greenville as early as last fall. And now that vision is happening. The power of making a thought, a dream, a suggestion is real. It speaks to collaboration and community and a good deal of independence that this is happening in downtown Greenville when so many small towns in Northern California have not had that bounce back happen yet for them. It definitely is part of the tenacious character of the characters of Greenville that this is happening. Bravo. Let’s celebrate.
Rotary Club of Portola’s Fly-In breakfast returns Sept. 11
The Rotary Club of Portola’s Annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast will be held once again this year at the airport in Beckwourth on Sunday, Sept. 11. After cancellations due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, this year’s event promises to be one of the best. There will be live music, displays of classic cars and trucks, a bounce house for the little ones, free airplane rides for kids 8 through 17, and of course the Rotary Club’s delicious all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.
Seneca welcomes new ultrasound technologist
It’s been a long search, but a new Ultrasound Technologist is now on staff at Seneca Healthcare District in Chester. Seneca welcomed Ultrasound Technologist Monica Pitlock. Monica comes from Oroville Hospital where she works full-time. She is a Plumas County native who grew up in Greenville. She has a background in phlebotomy and has worked as a phlebotomist for many years. Monica recently went back to school for ultrasound at Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts in Sacramento and graduated from the ultrasound program in January of 2021. Monica is very excited to join the Seneca family and thanks everyone for having her here, “Plumas County really is a slice of heaven”.
Winter and Vandamme
Katrina Irene Winter and Tyler James Vandamme, both of Verdi, Nevada. August 10, 2022 Brooke Ellen Tweedy and Michelle Leigh Looker, both of St. Louis, Missouri. August 10, 2022 John Thaddeous Whiting and Nicole Danielle Sigle.
Americana Festival returns for the Labor Day Weekend
You should plan on spending a beautiful Labor Day Weekend with the Plumas Homegrown Americana Festival. Two full days of amazing musicians who have two years of pent up performances in them. Saturday, Sept. 3 features two headliners; the Keith Little Band featuring Tristan Clarridge and the Bowties. The music...
New charter school welcomes its first visitors
Over 100 well wishers gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first look at the new Plumas Charter School in Quincy. Teachers greeted past and future students while parents and community members chatted and admired the landscaping that was completed earlier that day. Even the light drizzle that fell sporadically was met with excitement. Under the newly-hung sun shades on the patio, Site Director, Patrick Joseph welcomed the crowd and offered remarks.
Quincy Weather Summary August 19, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 12……….. 88……….. 46……….. 0.0. August 13……….. 91……….. 43……….. 0.0. August 14……….. 91……….. 42……….. 0.0.
Opportunity To Comment, Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project
The Lassen National Forest is initiating the comment period for the Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project. The Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project has been proposed to enhance and diversify off highway motorized recreation opportunities, increase the mileage and connectivity of existing roads available to off-highway vehicles, provide for public safety and resource protection, and update the Lassen Motorized Vehicle Use Map.
Culvert work to begin on 147 later this month
Caltrans plans o begin work Aug. 29 on a project to improve water drainage along State Route 147 in Plumas County. The $432,000 project includes $297,000 in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. “Drainage systems are a vital component of state highway...
Plumas County Women’s Cancer Support Group announces next meeting
The Plumas County Women’s Cancer Support Group will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Room of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 298 East High Street. There is plenty of parking in the back of the church as well as street parking. The goal of the group...
Public Health counts COVID cases, but it doesn’t include at-home tests
Plumas News had been reporting COVID case counts, at first daily, then weekly, since that information became available. However, unless the situation dramatically changes, we will no longer be reporting the weekly data — primarily because it only captures the positive PCR tests reported to Plumas County Public Health.
