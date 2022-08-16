Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black-owned private school opening in Fayetteville
The first day of school at Genesis Christian is Sept. 1.
cbs17
Durham shoe drive aims to boost confidence for kids as they start up school
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham ministry is collecting hundreds of shoes for children as they head back to school. RNS Sports founder Sherard Johnson says he started “Project 300” a few years ago when he was teaching at a Durham middle school and saw kids who didn’t have proper shoes.
WRAL
Holly Spring development focuses on private school, ice sports
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Holly Spring development focuses on private school, ice sports. A new development coming to Holly Springs may lift sports, like ice hockey and figure skating,...
cbs17
Concerns rapidly growing as teacher shortage still in hundreds with school year days away
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System teachers and parents expressed concerns as the school district works to fill hundreds of teacher and staff vacancies. “It’s very scary, and I think for me, even last year when they were in the virtual academy, I had so many emails that they were short on bus drivers and so many other things. It wasn’t directly affecting us then, but them going back to the school system with this issue is of high concern,” Shavannah Moore said, a Wake County Public Schools parent, who has a young child going back to the classroom for the first time this year.
wealthofgeeks.com
The 10 Worst Colleges In America
With the summer nearly over, students are getting ready to head to or back to college in the fall. Throughout the United States, there are over 4,000 universities and colleges to choose from. What makes a college bad? High school graduates consider many factors before deciding on their future college.
cbs17
Wake County foster families needed as more kids enter system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of children entering the foster care system is rising and more parents are needed. Wake County Child Welfare is searching for more families to help them take care of a growing number of children in the foster care system. Right now, there are...
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
chapelboro.com
‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals
A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
New facility offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
Raleigh pastor opens new facility that offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Mediterranean Deli closes permanently
The inside of Mediterranean Deli after a letter announcing its closure was posted on its doors Aug. 18. Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, posted a sign on its door announcing the permanent closure of this location after four years. The deli and bakery served salads, spreads, baked goods and sandwiches....
jocoreport.com
Hiding Behind The Veil
DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
