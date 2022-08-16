ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Holly Spring development focuses on private school, ice sports

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Holly Spring development focuses on private school, ice sports. A new development coming to Holly Springs may lift sports, like ice hockey and figure skating,...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

Concerns rapidly growing as teacher shortage still in hundreds with school year days away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System teachers and parents expressed concerns as the school district works to fill hundreds of teacher and staff vacancies. “It’s very scary, and I think for me, even last year when they were in the virtual academy, I had so many emails that they were short on bus drivers and so many other things. It wasn’t directly affecting us then, but them going back to the school system with this issue is of high concern,” Shavannah Moore said, a Wake County Public Schools parent, who has a young child going back to the classroom for the first time this year.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
wealthofgeeks.com

The 10 Worst Colleges In America

With the summer nearly over, students are getting ready to head to or back to college in the fall. Throughout the United States, there are over 4,000 universities and colleges to choose from. What makes a college bad? High school graduates consider many factors before deciding on their future college.
NAPERVILLE, IL
cbs17

Wake County foster families needed as more kids enter system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of children entering the foster care system is rising and more parents are needed. Wake County Child Welfare is searching for more families to help them take care of a growing number of children in the foster care system. Right now, there are...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals

A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Mediterranean Deli closes permanently

The inside of Mediterranean Deli after a letter announcing its closure was posted on its doors Aug. 18. Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, posted a sign on its door announcing the permanent closure of this location after four years. The deli and bakery served salads, spreads, baked goods and sandwiches....
ELON, NC
jocoreport.com

Hiding Behind The Veil

DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
DUNN, NC
WRAL News

Looking for an affordable home in Wake County? Good luck

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including housing affordability and the cost of buying a home which are the topic of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution

DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
DURHAM, NC

