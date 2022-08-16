Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Rosco on the Radio: ‘The Miss-Lou region lost a giant’
Adams County Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton opened the group’s meeting Monday morning with a moment of silence to remember Rosco on the Radio, whose actual name was Dave Kimbro. Rosco died Sunday after an illness. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,” Middleton said. “Everyone in this...
Natchez Democrat
‘Making the wheels turn;’ Local leaders showcase projects and priorities to D.C. staffers
NATCHEZ — Adams County’s voices in Washington, D.C., and staffers from Gov. Tate Reeve’s office had an opportunity to tour several key locations throughout Natchez and Adams County on Wednesday and Thursday. Local and state leaders including Natchez Aldermen, Adams County Supervisors and Mississippi Department of Archives...
listenupyall.com
Adams County board looks to Concordia Parish as possible place to jail inmates
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Conditions at the problem-plagued Adams County jail could prompt the county board to move inmates elsewhere. Adams County board President Wes Middleton said Monday he wants negotiations started with officials in Concordia Parish about housing inmates in a detention center there as a short-term solution. “I...
fox40jackson.com
Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen. Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Authorities...
Natchez Democrat
Woodville man shot and killed Sunday in Wilkinson County
WOODVILLE — A Woodville man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning at Merit Health Natchez. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the hospital and that the man was shot in Wilkinson County.
Natchez Democrat
School board plans to lease former Washington school building to church
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to lease a historic school building in the Washington community to Thankful Missionary Baptist Church. The resolution offers the church group a rent of $1 per year for them to move in and...
Elementary school student arrested after posting pictures holding an AR-style weapon, asked peers if he should bring it to school
Police arrested an unnamed juvenile from a Louisiana elementary school for posting pictures of himself holding an AR-style weapon and asking his peers if he should bring it to school. The Vidalia, Louisiana, police department received on Monday from a call from a concerned parent who said her child was...
Grand jury next step in shooting involving Mississippi FedEx driver
Taking evidence to a grand jury remains the next step in a case that started in January with shots fired at a FedEx driver. “There are a couple of things that the Brookhaven Police Department is still trying to obtain. Once they have that and turn over the completed file to us, it will go to the next available grand jury,” 14th Judicial District Attorney Dee Bates said Monday.
Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
mageenews.com
Body Cams Can Protect the Public and Law Enforcement
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Last week, a video of an altercation between a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and a citizen in McComb went viral. The short clip showed a patrolman, Hayden Falvey, tackling a cuffed Eugene Lewis into a ditch.
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson authorities make drug bust at gas station on Highway 18
Port Gibson authorities arrested a man for carrying a large amount of marijuana, money and a weapon on Thursday. According to Chief Russel Dorsey, Units responded at around 10:30 a.m. to the Citgo on Highway 18 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, Chief Dorsey spotted the suspect involved, Samario...
kalb.com
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
Natchez Democrat
Concordia Parish schools among state’s top 10 most improved schools on 2021-22 state tests
VIDALIA, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores earlier this month that show strong student growth in Concordia Parish and statewide. Concordia Parish was listed in the state’s top 10 school districts for one-year growth in LEAP test results. Concordia Parish School’s Superintendent Toyua...
Mississippi DPS releases dash cam video of arrest by trooper in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) have completed an investigation into a recent viral video of a MHP trooper arresting a man in McComb. The agencies believe there’s no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper. The agencies […]
Natchez Democrat
POSTPONED: Viking arrival to Natchez delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, was scheduled to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m., but the ship’s arrival has been delayed. “Viking has informed us that the delivery of this great ship has been slightly delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances,” City of Natchez officials said in a statement Wednesday. “We still anticipate the arrival of Viking Mississippi with great enthusiasm and will let everyone know when an alternate date is announced.”
Man arrested after Pike County deputies say they found ecstasy pills
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple drugs charges. Investigators said they responded to the 4000 block of Highway 98 West on August 9 after receiving a call about a disturbance. A woman told deputies Kendrick Brown assaulted her and left the scene with a firearm. Deputies said they […]
listenupyall.com
Concordia Waterworks BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Concordia Waterworks District No. 1 is experiencing problems with the water supply system. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain...
WAPT
$500,000 lottery ticket bought in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a McComb convenience store is $500,000 richer. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said the ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway. The player paid an extra $1 for the Powerplay multiplier for Saturday's drawing, which increased the win from $50,000 to $500,000.
