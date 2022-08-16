ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

FOX 43

Police responding to York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police

State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Shooting incident in York city

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
YORK, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Martic Township, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to crash in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in West Manchester Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Trinity and Baker Roads at 4 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Manheim police searching for alleged shooting suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that occurred in Lancaster. The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:17 p.m. in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane (Villages of Lancaster Green). This area is close to the...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County

A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man was killed after shooter thought he set him up: police

Carlos Rivera-Rivera thought Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez had set him up to be jumped. On March 13, Rivera-Rivera shot Bermudez-Melendez inside a York City garage, shoved him into his car, and proceeded to shoot him multiple times from the driver’s seat though the back seat, according to court records released Friday.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster woman arrested for stealing $400 worth of energy drinks

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested in connection with stealing $400 in energy drinks from a supermarket back in June of 2022. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to police, 42-year-old...
LANCASTER, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Man Gets Life In Prison For Strangulation Death Of Woman Who 'Feared For Her Life'

A Pennsylvania man convicted of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of the woman with whom he shared a home was sentenced to life in prison, authorities said. Daniel Proffitt, 48, of Oxford, was found guilty but mentally ill in July 2021 on charges of murder and strangulation for his role in the 2018 killing of 64-year-old Anna Johnson, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
OXFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man sentenced for role in shooting outside hotel

READING, Pa. — A Reading man will spend up to 20 years behind bars in state prison following his guilty plea in connection with a shooting. Joel Joshua San Andres pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including aggravated assault and conspiracy. San Andreas and another man, Pedro Franco-Flores, assaulted...
READING, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle contractor will face trial on theft charges, prosecutors say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of a Cumberland County contracting company will stand trial for multiple charges of theft, the county's district attorney said Friday. Timothy Hoffman, 53, owner and president of Hoffman Custom Contracting, is charged with five felony counts of theft by required disposition of funds and two felony counts of theft by deception, District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said in a press release.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police

Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

