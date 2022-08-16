Read full article on original website
Can Your Samsung Galaxy Get A Virus From Chrome? Here's What We Know
Google Chrome, the most popular mobile internet browser, is as susceptible as any when it comes to malware and viruses. But can it happen on a Samsung Galaxy?
Google Gives Pixel Owners An Android 13 Release Surprise Today
In a move that has surprised even the most dedicated of Android enthusiasts, Google has rolled out the stable build of Android 13 for select Pixel smartphones.
Why You Probably Should Be Using Dark Mode On Your Android Phone
Most modern smartphones and tablets feature a dark or night mode, and for good reason. If you haven't yet, now is the time to turn the feature on.
Google Meet's Latest Features Improve Web App Experience
Google has announced a couple of big changes to its Meet app for web browsers, and one of them will go live for everyone, not just Workspace users.
How To Stop Your iPhone From Overheating
Chances are if you've used an iPhone for a year or more you've probably encountered problems with overheating. It's not a consistent issue, and it can affect most electronic devices, but iPhones getting too warm has been happening for quite some time. Though it's important to keep in mind that...
How To Fix Missing Device Drivers On Windows 11
Device drivers let your computer's hardware "talk to" and interface with the operating system powering that hardware. For Windows 11, upgrading or installing the operating system installs all necessary drivers too. After the OS is set up, Windows Update automatically checks the hardware for updates and handles the driver installation.
How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
iPhone 14 May Debut In An Online-Only Event With Pro Price Hike
We're only weeks away from the official iPhone 14 announcement, and that means more leaks are rolling in. The latest claims you should expect a price hike.
Here's How Much It Costs To Replace An Apple Watch Battery
Your older Apple Watch may still meet all of your needs, but its battery is likely nearing the end of its life. Here's what you need to know about replacing it.
The Real Reason Samsung Isn't Using A Waterdrop Hinge For Its Foldables
Samsung recently introduced its fourth-generation Fold and Flip foldables. They don't sport the same hinge used by some competitors, but there's a good reason.
The Majority Of People We Polled Wouldn't Buy A Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Now That It's $100 More Expensive
Meta announced the unpopular decision to increase its Quest 2 VR headset's price, and perhaps unsurprisingly, many consumers are still unhappy about it.
How To Build A Fart Detector Using Raspberry Pi
A Raspberry Pi can be used for a huge range of applications, but we think the most useful might be as a fart detector. Here's how to set one up.
Apple May Bring Major Design Changes To Entry-Level iPad
In addition to its anticipated iPhone 14 launch, Apple is expected to introduce the iPad 10 soon, and it may bring some major design and feature upgrades.
Motorola Edge 2022 Packs 144Hz Display For Under $500
Motorola has taken the wraps off yet another smartphone, expanding the list of notable handsets we've already seen it launch so far this year.
Major Windows 11 22H2 Update Details Surface: What We Know So Far
Details about the next major Windows 11 update have surfaced, teasing some huge changes, including ones many users have been requesting for quite some time.
