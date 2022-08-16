ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Apprenticeships & master’s degrees: See DeSantis’ new teacher recruitment plan

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
VIDEO: Governor Ron DeSantis announces new plan to recruit more teachers Gov. Ron DeSantis was in New Port Richey on Tuesday morning to announce a new future for Florida teachers. (Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com/WFTV)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in New Port Richey on Tuesday morning to announce a new future for Florida teachers.

DeSantis said he wants to recruit first responders and military veterans to teach students.

He also wants to establish a teacher apprenticeship and help current teachers get a master’s degree.

See his full new conference below:

This comes as many school districts in the state experience teacher shortages in the classroom.

Florida gubernatorial candidate, Nikki Fried, released a statement Tuesday saying the governor should not lower standards for teachers and the state should instead be paid what they’re worth.

Queen Bitch
4d ago

guess hiring retired military not working out so now retired police an fire fighters when that fails he wil recruited current prison inmate from. the state prison where he can pay them pennies on the dollar like thy get paid in prison

Nancy
4d ago

At first I wasn’t t on board with this as my daughter back in 90s was taught by a retired veteran in Math who wasn’t a teacher and we need a tutor . She was a good student . I have learn our entire Country is facing this issue with shortage of teachers . What I know now is DeSantis is a not only making sure they pass a test but also within a time frame get their teachers license. So now I actually think this is a great idea .

allandnnn
4d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣DeSantis hiring teachers is like priests hiring choir boys

