Apprenticeships & master’s degrees: See DeSantis’ new teacher recruitment plan

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in New Port Richey on Tuesday morning to announce a new future for Florida teachers.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in New Port Richey on Tuesday morning to announce a new future for Florida teachers.

DeSantis said he wants to recruit first responders and military veterans to teach students.

He also wants to establish a teacher apprenticeship and help current teachers get a master’s degree.

This comes as many school districts in the state experience teacher shortages in the classroom.

Florida gubernatorial candidate, Nikki Fried, released a statement Tuesday saying the governor should not lower standards for teachers and the state should instead be paid what they’re worth.

